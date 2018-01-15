Sharon Stone's priceless reaction to sexual harassment question

Sharon Stone has been in the movie business for 40 years, and when she was asked whether she’d ever experienced any sexually inappropriate behaviour, her reaction said it all.

Speaking to Lee Cowan on CBS yesterday, the Basic Instinct star simply burst out laughing at the possibility that she had someone not been subject to harassment.

“Were you ever in a position, that you felt you were uncomfortable,” Cowan asked.

Stone simply bursts out laughing (check out the full interview below).





“I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee,” she replies. “Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago?

“Looking like I look, from nowhere Pennsylvania. I didn’t come here with any protection.

“I’ve seen it all.”

Stone added that she believes there’s now been a shift in a positive direction, however.

“We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation,” she said. “And women so often lose their own identity to the identity of the men that they’re with. They change the way that they dress, and what they do to fit to the men that they’re with.

“We’re starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women, and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be be empowered or powerful or valuable.”

