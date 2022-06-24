Sharon Stone Reveals She 'Lost 9 Children' Through Miscarriages: 'It Is No Small Thing'

Sharon Stone

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Sharon Stone has suffered nine miscarriages, she revealed.

Earlier this week, the 64-year-old actress commented on a PEOPLE Instagram post featuring an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd, who recently opened up about losing a pregnancy while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," revealed Stone, who is the mother of three sons through adoption: Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne, and Roan Joseph.

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

She continued, "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd Shares First Round of IVF Injections with Fans: 'Kinda Special and Incredible'

Sharon Stone Reveals She's Suffered 9 Miscarriages https://www.instagram.com/p/CfERs7zu21X/

People/Instagram

In her exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Murgatroyd, 35, spoke about her recent pregnancy loss for the first time. She recalled lying in a hospital bed hours after her 5-year-old son Shai watched her being put into an ambulance. She called for help after finding herself on her little boy's bedroom floor, completely unable to move after testing positive for coronavirus days prior.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast," the pro dancer said. "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

In the hospital, Murgatroyd called her husband, who was thousands of miles away in Ukraine, and placed him on speaker phone as the doctor entered her room.

RELATED: Maks Chmerkovskiy Felt 'Helpless' Being Separated from Wife Peta Murgatroyd During Miscarriages

"I thought he was going to reveal some really bad news. I was like, 'What's wrong?' His face dropped," she recalled of that night in October 2021. "He said, 'Did you know you were pregnant?' "

Story continues

On the other end of the phone, Chmerkovskiy, 42, began to celebrate. "He heard the doctor say, 'You're pregnant,' " she remembered. But through his excitement, he misheard the news: Murgatroyd had already lost the baby.

RELATED VIDEO: People Features: Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Murgatroyd "ultimately had no idea" she was expecting, a notion she said helped her through her healing process.

"I didn't have that super joyous moment of, 'I'm pregnant again!' " she said, adding that she had started bleeding two days earlier but attributed it to her period. "I just had the moment of, 'You lost it.' "

Since speaking with PEOPLE about the loss, Murgatroyd has been open about trying to have a second baby via in vitro fertilization, sharing an Instagram video of her first round of injections on Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻," Murgatroyd wrote in the caption. "Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible."

Added the New Zealand native: "Let's normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️ Thank you @drmarksurrey @scrcivf for making this possible for my family XO."