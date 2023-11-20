Sharon Osbourne Warned People To “Be Careful What You Wish For” After Revealing She’s Now Unable To Put Weight On Due To Her Use Of Ozempic And Feels She’s Too “Gaunt”

Katja Ogrin / Getty Images

A couple of months ago, Sharon, 71, opened up about her regrets when it comes to using Ozempic for weight loss. The drug has been approved by the FDA to help reduce the risk of heart attacks in adults with heart disease, and to help lower blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes, but it has not been approved for chronic weight management.

In spite of this, Ozempic has become increasingly popular for weight loss amongst several celebrities, many of whom have spoken openly about their use of the drug.

“I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough,” she said. “I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened, and I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

Describing her symptoms in detail, Sharon said, “At first, I mean, you feel nauseous. You don't throw up physically, but you've got that feeling. It was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time.”

“You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it,” she said. “That's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right.”

Sharon also previously revealed that her appetite was massively affected by her use of Ozempic, noting that she now goes “at least three days” a week “without eating.”

And now, Sharon is opening up further about the lasting impacts of the drug, revealing that she’s currently unable to put any weight on.

“I don’t care what people say about the way I look,” she said during a new interview with the Daily Mail , before looking into a mirror and adding, “I know I look gaunt and I know everything that goes along with it. And I did it.”

“I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny,” she went on, before warning people: “Be careful what you wish for.”

“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” she added. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight… and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

