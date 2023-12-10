Sharon Osbourne slams TV talent shows
Sharon Osbourne would never judge a TV talent show again because she doesn't like how young contestants are treated.
Sharon Osbourne would never judge a TV talent show again because she doesn't like how young contestants are treated.
One of rock 'n' roll's Big Bad Belters gets the boot — on Rock Night, of all things.
The TV personality opens up about MS, substance abuse and why podcasting with his famous folks is like "family therapy."
An expert explains the potential health implications.
Devin Haney's last win was controversial. This one wasn't.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
"Seven hundred million dollars" was trending on social media following Ohtani's massive news.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."