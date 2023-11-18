Sharon Osbourne Says She's Under 100 Lbs After Using Ozempic: 'I’m Too Skinny’

Sharon Osbourne is getting real about her experience with using Ozempic for weight loss. The 71-year-old revealed to the Daily Mail she is now under 100 lbs after using the medication and admits she can't gain any weight back. "I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on," she said. "I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 lbs., and I don't want to be. Be careful what you wish for." Ozempic is an FDA approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes, but it is also used for weight loss. Over the past year, the medication has become a popular weight loss trend in Hollywood, with many stars admitting they've used it. Sharon told the Daily Mail she started using Ozempic last year and has a warning for fans. "I started on Ozempic last December and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy. You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous," she said.

