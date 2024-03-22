Sharon Osbourne Said Ozzy Osbourne Only Lasted 30 Minutes In Marriage Counseling Before Throwing A Water Bottle At The Wall And Storming Out

This article briefly mentions suicidal ideation and substance abuse.

It’s no secret that Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne’s longtime marriage has had its turbulent moments.

If you didn’t know, Sharon and Ozzy — who share three kids — tied the knot back in 1982. They briefly separated in 2016, after news broke that Ozzy had been having a four-year affair with a hairstylist.

Ozzy and Sharon ended up reconciling later that year, and eventually renewing their wedding vows in 2017.

Nevertheless, the pair has been increasingly candid about their marriage troubles over the years.

Back in January, for example, Sharon opened up about attempting suicide after she first found out about Ozzy’s affair. A few years prior, she admitted she’d slipped some extra sleeping pills into his drink to make him confess to his infidelity.

Now, Sharon has reflected on Ozzy’s “bad behavior” in a new interview — revealing that the couple once attempted marriage counselling, although to no avail.

Speaking with UK publication The Mirror this week, Sharon revealed that Ozzy only lasted 30 minutes in the counseling session before storming out.

“One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out,” she revealed.

However, Sharon went on, “No matter how much bad behavior or who's wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He's the only man other than my dad that I've ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him.”

Sharon went on to admit that she used to believe she could “change” Ozzy, describing her past self as “naive.”

“In my youth, being naive, I thought, I can change Ozzy. He won't drink when he's with me. I'll make him a nice home and nest and we'll be happy ever after. But that's not real life,” she said.

“I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on,” she added.

Sharon also opened up about warning Ozzy not to be “inappropriate” with women, recalling an uncomfortable comment he made towards their home nurse.

“He's always been inappropriate with women,” Sharon said. “We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’”

“I'm like, ‘You cannot say those things now,’” she said of her response. “‘The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.’ He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

