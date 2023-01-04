Sharon Osbourne reveals why she was rushed to the hospital

Sharon Osbourne, pictured in March, talks about her emergency hospitalization in her first TV appearance since then. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her emergency hospitalization.

The TV host, 70, returned to the U.K.'s The Talk on Tuesday, marking her first appearance since her health scare and discussing the incident. On Dec. 13, she was shooting Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror with her son in Santa Paula, Calif., when she fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Asked to explain what happened, Sharon said, "I wish I could, but I can't. It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes."

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager said she was taken to the hospital, then transferred to a second hospital, where she underwent a battery of tests.

"I did every test over two days and nobody knows why" it happened, the former X Factor judge said. Asked if she was "good now," she replied, "Yes, I am."

Sharon said she otherwise had a "quiet" holiday break and spent it with family, including her newest grandchild. She confirmed that Kelly gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Sidney, named after the baby's dad, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

She said Kelly is doing "so great," but she's keeping images of the baby — Sharon's fifth grandchild — off the internet.

"She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Sharon said of Kelly, who was rumored to have given birth in November.

While Kelly's been pretty quiet on social media over the last year, her parents have been the ones sharing updates about her baby news. In October, she confirmed she was having a boy only after she said dad Ozzy "told everyone ... before I ever got the chance to."