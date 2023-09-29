Sharon Osbourne Is Quitting Ozempic After Losing 42 Lbs. — Here’s What Happens When You Stop Taking the Medication

After admitting that she “didn’t want to go this thin” while taking Ozempic for weight loss, Sharon Osbourne said that she’s going to stop taking the medication

David M. Benett/Getty Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is one of the many celebrities who has publicly shared their experience taking Ozempic for weight loss. However, last week The Talk UK host, 70, admitted that after dropping 42 lbs. she’s quitting the trendy medication because “I didn’t want to go this thin.”

Similarly, Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi said in June that she was “cutting back” on the drug after losing “more weight than I was anticipating.”

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

Taken once a week by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, Ozempic comes with common side effects like nausea and diarrhea, and sometimes vomiting or constipation, Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, previously told PEOPLE.

“It's very important to always start at the lowest dose when you're starting these medications and to go up slowly. If the medication is increased too quickly, then these side effects are more likely to occur,” Jastreboff added. “We also know that a majority of the side effects occur during that dose escalation phase.”

Getty Ozempic injector

What happens when you stop taking Ozempic?

Although Osbourne successfully lost weight, she decided to ditch Ozempic. A study in the Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics found that a majority of people who take semaglutide gain most of the weight back within a year of stopping the medication, which can be difficult to control.

Jastreboff also told PEOPLE that because drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are intended for type 2 diabetes and obesity — which are chronic conditions — they aren’t meant to be stopped.

"If you have a patient who has high blood pressure, they have hypertension, and you start them on an antihypertensive medication, and their blood pressure improves, what would happen if you stopped that medication? Well, their blood pressure would go back up — and we're not surprised. It's the same with anti-obesity medications," she explained, adding that the drugs are not tested for people who do not have type 2 diabetes or chronic obesity.

Mario Tama/Getty Box of type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic

"[Expecting a patient with chronic obesity to lose weight through willpower] is akin to having a patient with diabetes and thinking that they can concentrate really hard to bring their blood sugars down," Jastreboff continued. "You can't do that, and with obesity, our patients can't use their prefrontal cortex for the rest of their lives to impact every morsel of food that they eat. So, it's not in our control. Once that set point is elevated, you need treatment."

Content creator and model Remi Bader previously shared that her weight rebounded after stopping Ozempic.

She explained that although she was able to lose weight from the medication in 2020, when she stopped taking it she "gained double the weight back," adding that she thinks it really should just be used for those who need it medically.

Meanwhile, Obourne admitted that expects something similar to happen to her, quipping, “I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

