Sharon Osbourne plans to get 'a new face' over the summer: 'My next surgery’s booked'

Many celebrities chop off their hair or dye their signature locks for a fresh summery look, but TV personality Sharon Osbourne is planning something more drastic.

"The Talk" co-host revealed on Tuesday's episode of the daytime talk show that she's going back under the knife to get a "new face" in the coming months.

"My next surgery’s booked," Osbourne, 66, confessed. "I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face."

Fellow co-host Carrie Ann Inaba noted that she likes Osbourne's current face, to which the British author replied: "You’re just used to it; you’ll like the new one."

Celebrity plastic surgery nightmares: 'I died for a minute' on the table

Osbourne has been candid about her past surgical procedures, revealing in her 2013 book "Unbreakable" that "there's not much I haven't had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether."

However, not all of her procedures have been for cosmetic reasons. She underwent a double mastectomy and battled colon cancer, which led her to temporarily swear off surgery in 2012.

"No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight," she said at the time.

Osbourne continued: "And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles, I was like, 'Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.' So I’m like, 'No more. No more abuse.'"

Sharon Osbourne attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. More

But, the mother of three eventually decided to get more work done.

As for her most painful procedure? "Having my vagina tightened. It was the worst. It was just excruciating," she revealed on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2013.

Osbourne even joked in 2016 that she's on "face three and counting."

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne said on Tuesday's show that she originally went under the knife because, "I didn’t want to look like my mom."

Contributing: Anika Reed and Leora Arnowitz

'I’m still here': Sharon Osbourne opens up about ongoing depression battle

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sharon Osbourne plans to get 'a new face' over the summer: 'My next surgery’s booked'