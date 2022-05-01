Sharon Osbourne says husband Ozzy is 'much better and on the mend' after COVID diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne is recovering from COVID-19, wife Sharon says. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Sharon Osbourne says husband Ozzy Osbourne is "much better and on the mend" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Last week it was reported that the British talk show host had rushed back to the United States to be by her rocker husband's side, putting her new U.K.-based series on hold after just three episodes.

"I spoke to him and he's OK," Osbourne, whose new show, The Talk, shares a name with the CBS program she was fired from last year, told TalkTV. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck that he would get it now."

Though the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, has suffered from ailing health in recent years — including being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, undergoing surgery and suffering a severe staph infection and pneumonia — his wife of 40 years, predicted that he would pull through his bout with COVID-19.

"It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week," the TV personality, 69, said. "We're gonna get a negative test by next week."

Sure enough, a new note posted to Osbourne's social media reports that Ozzy is "on the mend."

Osbourne also thanked fans for their support during her husband's illness. Her Instagram post announcing that Ozzy had tested positive drew well wishes from Paula Abdul, Juliette Lewis, Amanda Kloots, Leslie Jordan, Carrie Ann Inaba and more.

Last February Ozzy spoke of his "relief" at getting his first COVID-19 vaccine, which came about two months after wife Sharon was herself briefly hospitalized for the coronavirus in December 2020. The reality TV patriarch had previously shared his concern about his being unvaccinated given his health complications.

"I want to get the shot,” he said on SiriusXM, Yahoo U.K. reported. “I look at it like this — if I don't get the shot and I get the virus, there's a good chance I ain't going to be here.”