Sharon Osbourne leaves new TV show to be with Ozzy, who has COVID

Sharon Osbourne has temporarily left her new U.K. show, The Talk, after just three episodes, to be with her husband Ozzy, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I spoke to him and he's OK," the former co-host of the United States show that's also called The Talk said Thursday on her new network, TalkTV, according to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck that he would get it now."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, pictured in 2020, married in 1982. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The host reportedly broke down in tears during the announcement, but then predicted that her 73-year-old husband of 40 years would be better soon. She and their adult daughter, Kelly Osbourne, have both recovered from COVID-19.

"It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week," she said. "We're gonna get a negative test by next week."

Ozzy revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In the last few years, the former Black Sabbath frontman has also suffered from a severe staph infection and pneumonia. He's also undergone surgery after a fall.

On TalkTV, his wife said that, when she returns to the United States to be with her husband, she would "hold him and kiss him" with "about three masks on." She added, "My family's my life. I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days."

Just a day earlier, she told her friend Piers Morgan on Fox Nation's Piers Morgan Uncensored that her new job means a lot to her. It's her return to screens after she was fired from CBS's own The Talk following a controversy that erupted after she defended Morgan's attacks on Meghan Markle.

"It's very important to me. It's something that I love," she told Morgan. "And I, just, again, you know, didn't want it to end my career in such an ugly way."

When Morgan had asked Osbourne how her husband was doing, she answered that he was "OK," and he had one more surgery planned. "Then he's dying to come back home," she said.