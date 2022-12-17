Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif.

Reports indicate that Osbourne had been filming on Discovery+’s long-running paranormal reality series “Ghost Adventures” when the incident occurred.

More from Variety

Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of the individual involved in the medical emergency. Authorities first responded to a medical call at the Glen Tavern Inn at about 6:30 p.m. before transferring Osbourne to a local hospital for further treatment. No further details are available at this time regarding the nature of the emergency or Osbourne’s current medical condition.

Representatives for Discovery were not immediately available for comment. Variety has reached out to the Ventura County Fire Department for additional information around the incident.

The 70-year-old television personality has continued working since her March 2021 exit from the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk,” which came after an on-air argument with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. The spat revolved around Osbourne’s defense of controversial comments by commentator Piers Morgan about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The network subsequently launched an investigation into Osbourne’s conduct on the series.

Osbourne and her husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, featured in the docuseries “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back,” which premiered through Fox Nation in September. “To Hell & Back” documents the fallout around Osbourne’s exit from “The Talk” and the aftermath of the incident. The pair’s children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, also featured in the docuseries, alongside interviews with former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain and Morgan.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.