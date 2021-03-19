Sharon Osbourne hires security after getting death threats over allegations of racism

Sharon Osbourne gets death threats, hires security amid The Talk drama. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne had to hire personal security after getting death threats over The Talk drama.

As CBS investigates claims she used racial slurs and bullying tactics against show colleagues, the 68-year-old has been receiving threats of violence against her, her family and pets, a source close to Osbourne tells Yahoo Entertainment. Osbourne has repeatedly denied that she's racist and that she made the comments.

In the wake of Osbourne's on-air racial debate with Sheryl Underwood — and the subsequent claims made by former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini — Osbourne has been hit with threats on social media. There are no shortage of comments telling her to "die" and the hope that her famous family members meet a similar fate. There have also been calls to her home threatening her safety, wishing harm on her and her dogs — some of which appear on The Talk.

As a result, she's hired a private security company to protect her and the L.A.-area home she shares with Ozzy.

Things blew up on The Talk March 10 after Osbourne defended Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. Morgan said he thought Markle was lying about her various claims, including that she experienced racism from the royal family. Underwood grilled Osbourne about her Morgan support on the show — with Osbourne feeling it was an ambush directed by CBS execs — and it spiraled out of control with Osbourne crying and demanding to know how she was racist for defending her friend.

Things only got worse. While Osbourne apologized, saying she felt blindsided, Robinson Peete, who appeared on Season 1, came forward claiming Osbourne called her "too ghetto" for the show and was behind her getting fired. (Osbourne denied it.) Then Remini, who was also on Season 1, made several claims, including that Osbourne used hateful Asian slurs against former co-host Julie Chen and gay slurs against former co-host Sara Gilbert.

Osbourne's dogs — including Elvis, who appears on The Talk with her — have been getting death threats too:

Osbourne has given more than one interview denying that she is a racist. She's called the allegations of racism "crap." She maintains that CBS was upset with her for siding with Morgan — because he was criticizing an interview that aired on CBS and meant a lot to the network — so they turned on her. She has said she's tried to contact Underwood and her co-star hasn't returned her calls. Osbourne also said she suspects she'll be fired amid CBS's internal investigation, but if she isn't she's not even sure she wants to return after how this has played out.

CBS's most recent comment is: "CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’ This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."

If Osbourne — who's the only original The Talk co-host and the biggest star on the show — is pushed out, she's expected to collect a hefty payout from her contract. In 2016, she was earning $1 million a year, according to E! News, and it's presumably increased since then as she's slid into the starring role.

