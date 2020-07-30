Sharon Osbourne describes two 'out of body experiences' on 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne revealed Thursday on The Talk that she’s had two of what she calls “out of body experiences.”

The disclosure came as “Mrs. O” and her co-hosts gathered for an episode of her daytime talker with Sharon’s husband, Ozzy, and adult son, Jack. The men appeared on the show alongside her to promote the family’s new Travel Channel series, The Osbournes Want to Believe.

“I had one when I had pneumonia as a kid. And, I also had a really bad lung disease at the same time and I was out of my body,” Osbourne explained.

The second such experience, she said, was years later.

“I was in hospital and I was having a blood transfusion. I was sick and I can remember everything they did to bring me back,” Osbourne said. “And, I was hovering again out of my body looking at the room with the doctors.”

She recalled something from the scene that, logically, she shouldn’t have been able to observe.

“The doctor said to me, ‘I’ll do anything, just come back, come back. Anything you want. I’ll do anything.’” Osbourne said. “And then, when I saw the doctor the next day, I said, ‘You’ll do anything? I want an ice cream’… He was looking at me like, what?”

Osbourne son Jack said he only learned about the stories during filming.

The premise of the show is that Jack, who believes in the paranormal, is trying to convince his more skeptical parents that the phenomenon is real by showing videos of supernatural activity in their screening room. On The Talk, the younger Osbourne said his parents are “about even” in their belief.

The Osbournes Want to Believe premieres Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: