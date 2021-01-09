Sharna Burgess Says 'Let It Go' When Asked About Her Relationship Status After PDA with Brian Austin Green

One week after she was spotted kissing Brian Austin Green on the beach, Sharna Burgess is asking her followers to stop inquiring about her relationship status.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 35, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story Friday, including from one who simply wrote, "Relationship status?"

"Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one," Burgess wrote in response. "It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

When another fan commented that Burgess "embraced being single so you could call in love with yourself," she said it was the "Best thing I ever did."

The Australian ballroom dancer added, "Well one of them lol."

RELATED: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Share a Steamy Kiss on the Beach in Hawaii

Burgess and Green, 47, were photographed last Saturday sharing a smooch on the beach in Kona, Hawaii, where they were seen standing knee-deep in the ocean while locked in a passionate embrace.

Earlier that week, a source told PEOPLE that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor "has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the source said. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

Burgess posted a photo on Instagram last week of the pair's sunny sojourn, showing her relaxing on a beachside patio while on her "first vacation in a long time," noting that it was also her "best vacation in a lifetime."

Green also posted a photo of him standing in the same patio area, captioning it, "Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean."

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green Opens up About How Quarantining With His Kids Has 'Strengthened' Their Bond

RELATED: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Go on Holiday Trip Together After Dating for 'a Few Weeks'

Story continues

Green's new romance comes just over a month after the actor filed a petition for divorce from his estranged wife Megan Fox.

He filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's three sons — Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8 — in a court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Fox, 34, also filed for divorce a day before the holiday, according to The Blast.

Green first confirmed their separation in May during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress has since confirmed she's dating Kelly, 30, with whom she co-starred in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.