Sharmila Tagore in Suman Ghosh’s Berlin EFM Indian Title ‘Puratawn,’ First Look Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific filmmaker Suman Ghosh has unveiled the first look for his new film “Puratawn” (“Ancient”), starring veteran Indian actor Sharmila Tagore.

Tagore takes on the role of a matriarch grappling with the challenges of aging. As her 80th birthday is celebrated by her daughter (Rituparna Sengupta, “Datta”) and son-in-law (Indraneil Sengupta, “Aazam”) at the ancestral house, the unfolding events over the next week become the focal point of the narrative, delving into the complexities that shape their collective journey.

More from Variety

Rituparna Sengupta’s Bhavna Aaj O Kal (“Datta”) is producing the film, which is seeking a sales agent at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market.

Ghosh is a festival veteran with 2011’s “Nobel Thief,” 2012’s “Uncle Shyamal Turns off the Lights,” 2015’s “Peace Haven,” 2016’s “Mi Amor,” 2019’s “Aadhaar” and 2023’s “Scavenger of Dreams” all premiering at Busan and 2024 documentary “Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen” at Rotterdam. He scored a major commercial hit with “Kabuliwala,” which released in India during Christmas 2023 and is now rolling out across the U.S.

Tagore, who is considered a national treasure of Indian cinema, debuted with Satyajit Ray’s “The World of Apu” (1959) and went on to star in his “The Goddess” (1960), “The Hero” (1966), “Days and Nights in the Forest” (1970) and “Company Limited” (1971). She also enjoyed a flourishing career in Hindi-language films in hits including “An Evening in Paris” (1967), “Aradhana” (1969), “Amar Prem” (1972) and “Mausam” (1975). She also featured in Mira Nair’s “Mississippi Masala” (1991) and served on the 2009 Cannes jury. Her most recent film was Disney+ Hotstar original “Gulmohar” (2023). “Puratawn” marks her return to Bengali-language cinema.

“Puratawn” includes Ghosh’s frequent collaborators Ravi Kiran Ayyagari (“Scavenger of Dreams”) as DoP and production designer Angelica Monica Bhowmick (Netflix’s “Trial by Fire”) as associate director. Renowned filmmaker Aditya Vikram Sengupta (Venice winner “Labour of Love”) serves as editor. Sound design is by Dipankar Jojo Chaki (“Pink”) and the composer is Alokananda Dasgupta (Amazon’s “Jubilee”).

“Creating ‘Puratawn’ has been a labor of love and a journey into the heart of Bengali culture. The film is an exploration of the profound emotions that connect us all. Working with stalwarts like Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta has been an absolute honor, and I believe audiences will be captivated by the depth and authenticity they bring to their characters,” Ghosh said.

Tagore added: “Being a part of ‘Puratawn’ has been a truly enriching experience and I am truly excited to be back working in Bengali cinema. Suman Ghosh has crafted a narrative that transcends time, celebrating our cultural roots and the resilience of the human spirit.”

Rituparna Sengupta said: “Working with Sharmila Tagore is a dream come true. Her participation in this film has left us with deep amazement and the utmost fulfilment. Suman, on the other hand, has etched out the concept with utter competence and finesse. It’s been a satisfying journey for me, helping me discover myself. Now, I’m eagerly waiting to see the international response and I am very excited about what lies ahead.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.