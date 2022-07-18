Shark Week 2022 Sneak Peek: Pigs vs. Shark

Watch an exclusive clip from the Shark Week documentary, 'Pigs vs. Shark'

Video Transcript

- We also now need to catch a shark in order to obtain a DNA sample. But that DNA sample is not from the Tiger Shark, it's what the Tiger Shark has been eating. So in order to get that, we're going to put a Q-tip into the cloaca, which is basically the butt of the Tiger Shark.

Swab it around and any food that shark's been eating, its DNA is going to be there. We're going to run that swab through a few machines and that's going to help us really see, is there pig DNA coming through their intestines? It will confirm whether or not pigs are on the menu.

- Right now we're gonna get the swab. so here's our cloaca swab. This is such a cool technology because we're going to put this into the shark's cloaca here and it's going to basically scrub any DNA from any food that it's been eating.

All right, let's see if the shark's been eating any pigs. This is essentially the shark's butt because it's going to be pooping and crapping out of this spot, so anything that eats, the DNA is going to be there. All right.

- OK, here we go. Might be some pig DNA on this Q-tip. It goes in it's a little thing.

- Release.

- Guys, I feel phenomenal right now. Nice job, [INAUDIBLE]