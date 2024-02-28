Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 26: What is Cosmix?

The most recent episode of Shark Tank India witnessed the arrival of the Cosmix brand, founded by Vibha Harish and Soorya Jagadish. Cosmix is a company based on plant-based mixes and has an approach to Holistic Health. Its main motive is to prioritize Holistic Health.

Soorya and Vibha, founders of Cosmix, initially pitched their idea before the panel and thereafter revealed them as couples in this episode. They initiated a pitch through a unique explanation where Soorya used a plant as an example to showcase how their product would work on the human body. With their products, they emphasized solving the issue not quickly but from its root cause.

However, the founders also revealed that their supplements were inspired by Herbalism. Also, Cosmix’s supplements are divided into two categories—Superfood supplements and Protein supplements. Both types include 15+ products like hair, liver, gut, and other supplements.

Vibha and Soorya also stated that they never falsely promised anything about their product which also boasts the value of their esteemed company. One of them also disclosed that they have helped around 100K+ customers in their health journey with their products.

While concluding the pitch, the founders asked $120K (Rs. 1 crore) for 1% Equity in Cosmix with having $12.06 million (Rs. 100 crore) valuation. After having a sequence of offers and counteroffers, Soorya and Vibha locked their deal with Shark Namita with getting their original ask but with 1% of Royalty until the amount of $120K is recouped.

According to Cosmix’s official site, it includes solutions for digestion, protein, hormonal health, skin & hair, stress, energy, immunity, and liver health. It also showcased its three most selling products including— my happy gut, No-Nonsense Plant Protein, and Healthy Hair.

Cosmix’s bundle section, includes an inner beauty bundle, women’s holistic health bundle, hormonal acne ritual, etc. Not only this, but some of the products also offer 10% off on their original price.

So if you’re interested in prioritizing holistic health, you can buy their authentic products from their website.

