Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 21: What Is Intense Focus?

In Episode 21 of Shark Tank India Season 3, shark Peyush Bansal was amazed when an eyewear brand was pitched before the panel. For those unaware, Peyush is the CEO and co-founder of Lenskart, a leading trademark of optical eyewear.

Manish Ashokbhai Chauhan has presented his eyewear brand, Intense Focus, before all the sharks. With an ask of $602 thousand (₹5 crore) for 5 percent equity, the CEO and co-founder of Intense Focus invites the sharks for investment.

Aside from this, the episode also glimpsed Chefling, which brings ready-made world gourmets in a kit. Moreover, the third pitch was Millet Amma, whose products are made up of different types of millets.

However, talking about Intense Focus, as per their website, the brand focuses on creating path-breaking original designs. Moreover, they claimed that they are manufacturing a world-class product based on 5 strong pillars. These pillars are shape, color, material, comfort, and value for money. Intense focus aims at grabbing every opportunity to touch people’s hearts by serving eye-catching designs for their enchanting eyes.

The founder goes on to highlight the unique feature of the product—that he designed the eyeglasses himself—that is appropriate for children, adults, and young people. Presently, Intense focus is on dealing in B2B product manufacturing services across India. Also, they are serving in more than 20 states, with 3000 plus retail outlets and 17 plus distributors. However, as per the founder, the estimated valuation of Intense Focus stands at $12 million (₹10 crore).

Unfortunately, in the end, the pitcher was unable to secure the deal with sharks.

Intense Focus Eyewear on Shark Tank India Season 3: Where to buy, price & more

Talking about its products, Intense Focus momentarily deals in two categories, including sunglasses and optical eyewear. Moreover, the eyewear ranges between $36 and $60 (₹3000-5000). Aside from this, the website is offering free shipping for purchases over $24 (₹2000). Also, 10 percent off on purchases of $24 with the code Perfect 10.

Talking about the return and exchange policy, a user may initiate a request for a return or exchange of the product within 7 days of receiving the product with certain terms and conditions.

Overall, if you are planning to purchase eyewear from Intense Focus, check out their official website.

