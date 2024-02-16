Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 18: What Is HOORA?

Each episode of Shark Tank offers plenty of pitches featuring innovative ideas by the pitchers. In the ongoing season of Shark Tank India, the founders of HOORA approached the shark panel seeking an investment of $96K (₹80 lakh) for 2 percent Equity.

Yashwant Budhwani and Harsh Somani started HOORA in 2019 with the aim of building the largest E-Smart Auto Service Eco-System. At present, it has an app that allows users to receive car and bike wash services at their doorstep. The founders claimed that HOORA is different from other car-washing companies as they comparatively use five times less water. Instead of daily car washing services, HOORA primarily focuses on Deep Cleaning services.

Additionally, Hoora Service Partner carries a proprietary portable backpack containing wet and dry vacuum cleaners, pressure washers, and power sources. Also, these partners use exclusive HOORA products for washing. The average time taken by the partners for washing is approx. 1 hour to 3 hours for deep cleaning.

Unfortunately, the founders were unable to seal the deal with the sharks. Additionally, Shark Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com, advised the founders that they should channel their energy on a real problem. Instead of going deeper into car cleaning services, they should focus on the clean energy concept, which can help in the betterment of the country, he added.

HOORA on Shark Tank India Season 3: Everything you need to know

HOORA is a car and bike service provider at the doorstep that allows users to choose from 16 listed services for their vehicles. Some of the services are Exterior and Interior (pressure) wash, seat deep cleaning, and exterior and interior (including underbody) wash. They also offer waterless interior and exterior wash. Talking about price, the founders disclosed that their services start at $1.19 (₹99).

Users can book a car wash by downloading the HOORA app, available on the Play Store. Once downloaded, a user can select the service of choice and schedule it as per comfort. At the scheduled time, a HOORA expert arrives at the given address and provides the services booked through the app. The list of services is available on the official website.

