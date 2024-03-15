Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 38: What Is A Toddler Thing?

Episode 38 of Shark Tank India season 3 saw the spotlight on pitchers Swathi Sri Ravikumar and Ashwanth Suresh Babu. The dynamic duo behind the clothing brand A Toddler Thing stepped onto the stage and presented their idea before Sharks. Their ask was $96.5K (Rs. 80 lakhs) for 2% equity.

A Toddler Thing creates eco-friendly baby products for up to five years of a child. Their product line includes diapering products, baby essentials, and clothing designed with comfort and sustainability. During their pitch, they highlighted their unique use of muslin fabric, which includes a blend of bamboo and aloe vera and boasts a range of 15+ products crafted with this material.

With distribution channels spanning their official website, including Amazon and Firstcry, and over 100 offline stores, A Toddler Thing has successfully reached over 200K customers in India. The brand commits to providing safe, comfortable, and affordable clothing for children.

The founders also shared their products with the Sharks and received praise for quality and packaging. In the end, pitchers secured a deal with Shark Amit Jain at $48.2K (₹40 Lakhs) for 2% equity plus $48.2K debit at 3% royalty until $48.2K is recouped.

A Toddler Thing on Shark Tank India season 3: Where to buy, products, price & more

For parents interested in purchasing A Toddler Thing’s products, the range includes combo packs, cloth diapers, nappies, and more, available for purchase on their official website. Some notable offerings include:

Baby Newborn Diaper with 1 Insert (2.5 kgs – 6 kgs) at $6 (₹499)

Collared Co-ord sets for kids – Mustard at $9 (₹749)

Baby Carry Nest – Peach Baby at $20.4 (₹1699)

Baby Padded Underwear – Ultra Undies (Pack of 5) – Corny Cuties at $20.4 (₹1695)

Interestingly, their website is currently offering a 15% discount on orders above $12 (₹999) with the code SHARK15. As it is, parents seeking quality clothing for their little ones can choose A Toddler Thing, as the brand offers a sustainable and stylish solution.

The post Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 38: What Is A Toddler Thing? appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.