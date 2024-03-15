Shark Tank India Season 3 Episode 38: What Is Cup-ji?

In the third season of Shark Tank India, viewers witnessed various pitches ranging from fashion to food. One unique concept among them is Cup-Ji. In episode 38, Aakash Sotta and Jay Sotta, the brains behind Cup-ji, brought their innovation to Sharks Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Vineeta Singh.

With a vision of a new way to drink green tea, the founders launched their product in the market. As such, before presenting a pitch, the founders shared their product with the Sharks, showcasing their ready-to-sip green teacups.

During the pitch presentation, the founders described their five moats that give Cup-ji a competitive edge in the market. These moats include:

Fifth-generation family business in the tea industry

In-house manufacturing

Understanding of the export market

Flavors

Blends and positioning

For those unaware, moat means a distinct competitive advantage that helps the company protect its market share.

Afterward, pitchers announced that Cup-ji has already made its mark internationally, having been exported to Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Dubai. Moreover, they earned recognition as the most innovative beverage at the Gulf Food Exhibition and secured a contract with Saudi Arabia. However, despite their achievements, the pitchers left the tank empty-handed.

Cup-ji on Shark Tank India season 3 episode 38: Where to buy, products, price & more

For those interested in trying Cup-ji, the products are available in various combinations, pack sizes, and merchandise options. However, its products range between $1.45 – $12.05 (Rs. 120-999). Some of their offerings include:

Cup-Ji 5 Cups Trial Pack | Pack of 3 at $4.3 (Rs. 360)

Cup-Ji 10 cups Jar | Pack of 2 at $5 (Rs. 420)

Rose Cardamom Green Tea – Pack of 10 Cups at $2.65 (Rs. 220)

Customers also have the flexibility to customize their orders based on size, color, and flavor preferences. To indulge in this flavorful experience, one can visit their official website.

