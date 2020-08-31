'Shark Tank' star Daymond John reveals which shark is the toughest to impress

Shark Tank star Daymond John considers himself lucky to be sitting next to Barbara Corcoran, as they decide which fledgling businesses to invest in the ABC show, because he wouldn’t want to be pitching her an idea.

“I would think the toughest shark to impress is probably Barbara,” John tells Yahoo Entertainment. “She just says the things that… she’s like, ‘You know, I really like you. I like the product. But it looks like you’ve got gingivitis. And I can't have meetings with you often because your breath is going to stink. And I'm gonna realize that I’m not gonna want to be around this person because you got gingivitis. For that reason, I’m out.’”

In other words, she goes with her gut feeling when she and the other “sharks” — including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary — are deciding which companies to take on in the show, which begins its 12th season next month.

Mark Cuban, left, and Kevin O'Leary, right, serve as the investors, called "sharks," on Shark Tank. (Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) More

Corcoran laughs at John’s joke, but she emphasizes that what happens on Shark Tank is serious.

“Even today, most people aren’t aware it’s our own cash,” Corcoran says. “We get embedded in our entrepreneur’s lives and so it’s a serious business as well as it is a show.”

Corcoran and John agree that their venture has real staying power, despite the ups and downs of the economy.

“Why should Shark Tank lose its popularity on any front?” Corcoran asks. “It’s a do-good show making a difference, inspiring people and changing lives in a real way — not the figurative, ‘We’re changing lives’ — but in a real way.”

And for that reason, John is in. He thinks the show will stay on the air indefinitely.

“I mean, you know, maybe the sharks will [go away],” John says. “I mean, I may physically die in the chair after another 20 seasons.”

The current sharks were nominated for the first time as both hosts and executive producers at the Emmys, which air Sept. 20.

Shark Tank returns with new episodes on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

— Video produced by Kat Vasquez

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: