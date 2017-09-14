‘The Shape of Water’ red-band trailer: Guillermo del Toro’s best film in years shows off dazzling new footage

We’re not even one full month into awards season, but Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water has already emerged as one of its most acclaimed titles and biggest contenders. The adult fairy tale won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and screened to more praise at Telluride and TIFF. Fox Searchlight is following up its festival success with a dazzling red band trailer full of new footage (watch it above).

The Shape of Water stars Sally Hawkins as a mute custodial worker during the Cold War who stumbles upon a fish-like mutant creature in a classified government lab. The two strike up an unconventional romance that gets threatened by higher powers. The supporting cast includes Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, and Michael Shannon. Del Toro regular Doug Jones plays the creature.

Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in 'The Shape of Water'

In his A review out of Venice, IndieWire's Ben Croll called The Shape of Water del Toro’s best movie since Pan’s Labyrinth. “The film is one of the director’s most stunningly successful works,” he wrote, “and it’s also a powerful vision of a creative master feeling totally, joyously free.”

The Shape of Water opens in theaters Dec. 8. Watch the new trailer below.

