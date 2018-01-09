'The Shape of Water' leads 2018 BAFTA nominations

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the 2018 BAFTA nominations, hauling in a total of 12 nods, including Best Film, and Best Actress for British star Sally Hawkins.
Gary Oldman’s Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, and the Golden Globe-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have scooped nine nominations each.
Meanwhile, up for Best Actress will be Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan, while Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell, and Timothee Chalamet will battle it out for Best Actor.
It’s also been announced that Joanna Lumley will take over the hosting of the event, following news that Stephen Fry was to step down after 12 years in the role.
Here are the key nominations:
Best Film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British Film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not A Witch Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom Of Us Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
Film not in the English Language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Haidmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Animated film
Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart
My Life As A Courgette, Claude Barras, Max Karli
Original Music
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, HOUR Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Make-up and Hair
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
Sound
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees tbc
War For The Planet of the Apes, Nominees tbc
British Short Animation
Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
British Short Film
Aamir, Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster
Cowboy Dave, Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothee Chalamet
The awards will be presented on February 18, from the Royal Albert Hall.
