'The Shape of Water' leads 2018 BAFTA nominations

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the 2018 BAFTA nominations, hauling in a total of 12 nods, including Best Film, and Best Actress for British star Sally Hawkins.

Gary Oldman’s Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, and the Golden Globe-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have scooped nine nominations each.

Meanwhile, up for Best Actress will be Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan, while Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell, and Timothee Chalamet will battle it out for Best Actor.





It’s also been announced that Joanna Lumley will take over the hosting of the event, following news that Stephen Fry was to step down after 12 years in the role.

Here are the key nominations:

Best Film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

View photos Bafta Chief Executive Amanda Berry, from left, actresses, Natalie Dormer, Joanna Lumley, Letitia Wright and Bafta Chair Jane Lush pose for photographers during a photo call for the BAFTA Academy Film Awards Nominations in London, Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) More

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)

I Am Not A Witch Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

Kingdom Of Us Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

Film not in the English Language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Haidmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Animated film

Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart

My Life As A Courgette, Claude Barras, Max Karli

Original Music

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, HOUR Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis