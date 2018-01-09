    'The Shape of Water' leads 2018 BAFTA nominations

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer
    Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the 2018 BAFTA nominations, hauling in a total of 12 nods, including Best Film, and Best Actress for British star Sally Hawkins.

    Gary Oldman’s Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, and the Golden Globe-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have scooped nine nominations each.

    Meanwhile, up for Best Actress will be Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan, while Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Jamie Bell, and Timothee Chalamet will battle it out for Best Actor.


    It’s also been announced that Joanna Lumley will take over the hosting of the event, following news that Stephen Fry was to step down after 12 years in the role.

    Here are the key nominations:

    Best Film

    Call Me By Your Name
    Darkest Hour
    Dunkirk
    The Shape Of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Outstanding British Film

    Darkest Hour
    The Death of Stalin
    God’s Own Country
    Lady Macbeth
    Paddington 2
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Actress

    Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

    Best Actor

    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
    Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
    Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

    Best Supporting Actress

    Alison Janney, I, Tonya
    Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
    Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
    Octavia Spencer, Shape of Water

    Best Supporting Actor

    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
    Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

    Bafta Chief Executive Amanda Berry, from left, actresses, Natalie Dormer, Joanna Lumley, Letitia Wright and Bafta Chair Jane Lush pose for photographers during a photo call for the BAFTA Academy Film Awards Nominations in London, Tuesday, Jan 9, 2018. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

    Adapted Screenplay

    Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
    The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
    Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
    Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
    Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King

    Best Original Screenplay

    Get Out, Jordan Peele
    I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
    Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
    Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
    Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

    Best Director

    Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
    Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
    Guillermo Del Toro, Shape of Water
    Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

    Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    The Ghoul Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)
    I Am Not A Witch Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
    Jawbone Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
    Kingdom Of Us Lucy Cohen (Director)
    Lady Macbeth Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

    Film not in the English Language

    Elle
    First They Killed My Father
    The Haidmaiden
    Loveless
    The Salesman

    Documentary

    City of Ghosts 
    I Am Not Your Negro
    Icarus
    An Inconvenient Sequel
    Jane

    Animated film

    Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
    Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart
    My Life As A Courgette, Claude Barras, Max Karli

    Original Music

    Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
    Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
    Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
    Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
    The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

    Cinematography

    Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
    Darkest Hour, HOUR Bruno Delbonnel
    Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
    The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
    Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

    Editing

    Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
    Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
    Dunkirk, Lee Smith
    The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
    Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

    Production Design

    Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
    Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
    Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
    Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
    The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

    Costume Design

    Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
    Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
    I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
    Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
    The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

    Make-up and Hair

    Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
    Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
    I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
    Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
    Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten

    Sound

    Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
    Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
    Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
    The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

    Special Visual Effects

    Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
    Dunkirk, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
    The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees tbc
    War For The Planet of the Apes, Nominees tbc

    British Short Animation

    Have Heart, Will Anderson
    Mamoon, Ben Steer
    Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low

    British Short Film

    Aamir, Vika Evdokimenko, Emma Stone, Oliver Shuster
    Cowboy Dave, Colin O’Toole, Jonas Mortensen
    A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Patrick Campbell
    Work, Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
    Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon, John Fitzpatrick

    EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

    Daniel Kaluuya
    Florence Pugh
    Josh O’Connor
    Tessa Thompson
    Timothee Chalamet

    The awards will be presented on February 18, from the Royal Albert Hall.

