‘Shape of Water’ Actor Doug Jones Says Sex Toy Based on His Character Is ‘Not Exactly What I’d Hoped For’

There are action figures and then there are, ahem, “action figures.” Unfortunately for actor Doug Jones, the toy inspired by his “Shape of Water” character is of the “adult” variety.

“With a light chuckle, I can tell you it’s not exactly what I’d hoped for,” said Jones, whose Amphibian Man in the critically acclaimed film stirred a company called XenoCat Artifacts to create a dildo inspired by his character.

XenoCat artist and co-owner Ere and her partner Ink based the toy on how they believe the creature’s penis would appear.

“I’m sure Dunkirk doesn’t have that problem,” director Guillermo del Toro joked following TheWrap’s screening of “The Shape of Water.” “I don’t think it’s an accurate representation. It’s some form of fan art… I guess.”

Jones agrees.

“I’ve actually had several real action figures made of my creature roles in the past — all done in good taste,” Jones said. Among the many inhuman beings he’s played are Abe Sapien in the “Hellboy” film series, the Silver Surfer in “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” and both The Pale Man and Pan in “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

“After pouring my heart, soul, blood, sweat, and tears into this romantic, beautiful, magical role, the last thing I want to be remembered for is a silicone appendage that comes in two sizes.”

