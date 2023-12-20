Shannen Doherty Reunites With 'Charmed' & '90210' Co-Stars In New Podcast

"I want to be clear about everything in life!" Shannen Doherty is on a mission to clear things up for herself and others in her new podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty." Shannen dishes on clearing up rumors, interviewing doctors, and reuniting with her "Charmed" and "902010" castmates on the pod. Shannen also dishes on spending her first Christmas at her Tennessee ranch, and celebrating her mom's 76th birthday.

View comments