Shannen Doherty Gives Health Update: 'Cancer Changes Your Life in Ways No One Could Ever Imagine'

The '90210' star, who is currently in remission from breast cancer, shared some test results on Tuesday.

Shannen Doherty is "staying positive" after receiving less-than-favorable test results.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star, who is in remission after battling breast cancer, shared her most recent round of test results on Tuesday.

"Test and results. One tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated," she captioned a selfie on Instagram. "Just means I get monitored and another test."

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old actress is continuing to keep a positive outlook.

"But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life," she continued. "It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher."

Doherty added that "cancer changes your life," alongside the hashtag "#stillacancerslayer."

"As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine," she said. "Btw, the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D... need more of that too."

The Heathers actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015 and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, as well as a single mastectomy. The star has been transparent about her emotional cancer journey, documenting her battle and recovery -- including the loss of her iconic brunette hair -- on social media.

For more on Doherty, who is starring in the highly anticipated Heathers television reboot, watch the clip below.

