Shannen Doherty calls out 'the ridiculous cancel culture we live in' in new Instagram post: 'We do NOT all have to think the same'

Shannen Doherty says she is considering releasing a "truly honest podcast" in a new Instagram post in which she rails against "the ridiculous cancel culture we live in."

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who has Stage 4 breast cancer, shared a selfie late Saturday night and noted that she has stepped back from social media lately. Doherty explained that she's "had some battles to fight" and has also been "observing" the state of the world.

"It’s been a bit. I know," the 50-year-old wrote. "Obviously I’ve had some battles to fight. Some not done yet. I’ve also just been in observation mode. Observing what our world is becoming. What my country is becoming."

What she sees, she continued, is "so much hatred and pain." The passionate animal rights activist cited the abuse of animals as proof, while also calling out the threat of war, homelessness and "human rights [being] overlooked."

The actress went on to speak out against cancel culture, writing that it wouldn't stop her from having her own opinion and calling it "disturbing" that people would feel "compelled to be silent in fear of repercussions."

"I do have a lot to say," Doherty said in a post liked by Candace Cameron Bure, Paulina Porizkova and her former 90210 co-star Tori Spelling, among more than 76,000 others. "I have strong opinions on it all, even in the ridiculous cancel culture we live in, I still will always have my own opinion regardless of what others think. I am trying to figure out my own voice and how to express it.

"I see so much hatred and pain," she continued. "Animals being poached. Game reserves dehorning rhinos just to keep them alive. Lions raised for their bones, morons hunting what they don’t eat. People dumping animals at shelter because it no longer fits their lifestyle. Babies being dumped in dumpsters. Homeless situation growing. War on the horizon. People left behind. Human rights overlooked."

She added that she is "so over" cancel culture.

"We are entitled to our opinions," she wrote. "We do NOT all have to think the same. It’s disturbing that anyone feels compelled to be silent in fear of repercussions (unless you’re a racist ass then yeah be quiet) but we are human. We think, feel, believe differently and that should be valued by all."

Doherty concluded by clarifying that she's "just thinking, listening, observing" and "maybe contemplating" doing a "truly honest" podcast that would feature a variety of opinions.

"I am tired of only two voices," she wrote. "[There] is a third. Even a fourth. For now, I wish you all peace, compassion and respect for ALL living things."