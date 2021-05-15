Shanna Moakler slams 'haters' after removing Travis Barker tattoo: 'Everyone seems to know my personal life'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Solé
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shanna Moakler is clarifying her intentions behind removing a tattoo bearing the name of her ex-husband Travis Barker. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Shanna Moakler is clarifying her intentions behind removing a tattoo bearing the name of her ex-husband Travis Barker. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Shanna Moakler addressed "haters" who criticized a video of her removing a tattoo of ex-husband Travis Barker's name. 

"To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man," Moakler, a former Miss USA contestant, commented under an Instagram video of her recent tattoo removal session. "Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time." 

Barker has not commented on whether his new tattoo covers one that represented Moakler. 

During the clip, posted on Friday, Moakler warned, "It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids," sparking comments that she was being "petty" about her former relationship. Moakler posted the footage one day after Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shared a video of herself tattooing "I love you" on the arm of Barker, whom she has been dating for several months. 

Moakler, 46, and Barker, 45, who share two children, wed in 2005 but separated in 2006 with their divorce finalized in 2008. Moakler is now dating model Matthew Rondeau. 

Shanna Moakler clarified a recent tattoo-removal session during which she covered up her ex-husband Travis Barker&#39;s inititals. (Screenshot: Instagram/ShannaMoakler)
Shanna Moakler clarified a recent tattoo-removal session during which she covered up her ex-husband Travis Barker's inititals. (Screenshot: Instagram/ShannaMoakler)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The Blink-182 drummer and the KUWTK star have been sharing their romance on social media, with PDA photos, love notes and Barker's new tattoo which reads, "Kourtney." But their adoration has rubbed Moakler the wrong way. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she told People this week. 

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding," she explained. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers," said Moakler of the MTV reality show that documented her marriage to Barker. "Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

Moakler added that, being a parent, her respect for Barker and Kardashian's relationship is conditional. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about." Barker and Moakler are parents to daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17. While Kardashian shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with ex-partner Scott Disick. 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • What the Kardashian family *actually* think about Kourtney and Travis's relationship

    Are they as obsessed as we are?

  • Shanna Moakler Gets Tattoo of Ex Travis Barker’s Name Removed as Kourtney Kardashian Romance Heats Up

    Shanna Moakler does not want a permanent reminder of her marriage to Travis Barker. The former pageant queen is getting her "Travis" tattoo removed, as he gets ink with new love Kourtney Kardashian.

  • Shanna Moakler Claps Back at 'Haters' After Getting Her Tattoo of Ex Travis Barker's Name Removed

    "This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time," Shanna Moakler wrote

  • Shanna Moakler Removes Her Travis Barker Tattoo In New Video: ‘Don’t Tattoo Names On Your Body, Kids’

    Shanna Moakler is saying goodbye to her Travis Barker tattoo. The model shared a video of her getting the Blink-182 drummer’s name lasered off her wrist on Instagram on Friday and it looked pretty painful. Her video comes one day after Travis unveiled his skull and cross bones tattoo on his right hand, which apparently covered up his ex’s initials. The rocker shared a video and pictures of him getting the new ink and in one snap, his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian is cuddling next to him. Shanna says the new tattoo and pictures were posted on purpose. “My ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man,” she wrote in part on her Instagram.

  • Dana White says ‘Dana White privilege’ isn’t a real thing: Some UFC fighters ‘paranoid like that’

    Did Tony Ferguson have a point when he used the one-liner against Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference?

  • Kamala Harris Congratulates Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff After College Graduation: 'I Am So Proud of You'

    "Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation," Vice President Kamala Harris wrote

  • Sonja Morgan Is Staying with Josh Flagg and He "Can’t Take It Any Longer"

    Sonja Morgan recently taught one of her interns about the importance of knowing how to prepare a bath, but during a recent visit to Josh Flagg's house, it seems The Real Housewives of New York City cast member forgot one important step. "I'm [literally] going to kill her and we are only 18 hours in," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent jokingly captioned an Instagram Story video showing water leaking through his ceiling. In the clip, Sonja looked stunned as she said, "Oh, no... I'm sorry! You know I love a bath." In a separate Instagram post, Josh explained that Sonja, "left the water running all night on the bathtub," before declaring, "I can’t take it any longer." As the two discussed what to do about the water, Josh predicted, "This is gonna be the weekend from hell." Many of Josh and Sonja's loved ones were entertained by the chaos. Sonja's daughter, Quincy Adams Morgan, wrote in a comment, "I’m living for these updates," and RHOBH newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff quipped, "Is this f--king for real?!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐠 (@joshflagg1) Photo: Josh Flagg/Instagram Shortly after, Josh came home to find another bucket on the floor collecting water. "She did it again!" he declared, although Sonja denied it was her doing this time. While it seems the water issue eventually got resolved, that was just the beginning of the commotion that would ensue. In a series of Instagram shares, Josh revealed that Sonja re-organized his fridge, ate his caviar, and "left the car on" overnight. In a May 8 post, he announced: "In order to pay for everything [Sonja] has destroyed in [Bobby Boyd] and my home in the last 48 hours... we are forced to do Cameos with Sonja." Despite the bumpy start to her visit, Sonja decided to extend her stay at Josh's house. "She won't leave. She's been here for a week," Josh told Heather McDonald in a video. "She called Spectrum and added channels." "We're just one big happy family," Sonja explained in a video. "I don't know why I should even go back to New York." Want more Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Catch up on the latest season through the Bravo app.

  • How mysterious influencer Bella Poarch shot to fame with TikTok's most-liked video in just a few months

    Bella Poarch, most famous for her hypnotic lip-sync videos, became a TikTok sensation. She released her first single "Build a B*tch" in May 2021.

  • 'I have to be thin to do this job': Inside the theater's long-standing fatphobia

    A news article that pointed out actors' pandemic weight gain spurred a conversation about sizeism throughout the musical theater scene.

  • Jennifer Lopez Basically Predicted the Bennifer Reunion in 2016

    Singer, dancer, actress, producer, businesswoman ... psychic?

  • 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Makes Hilarious Cameo Video for Pete Davidson: 'Understand You're a Huge Fan'

    Big Ed filmed a special video message for Pete Davidson, who recently revealed that he's "obsessed" with the 90 Day Fiancé reality star

  • ‘American Housewife’ Cast Get Shoutout From Patricia Heaton Over Show’s Cancellation: “It’s Unfair They Don’t Get A Proper Send-off”

    In the history of television, there has been one milestone that sets shows apart, hitting the 100-episode mark. The series that make that earn the title of long-running hits and a shot at a long afterlife in off-network syndication and, as of recently, on streaming. ABC comedy American Housewife hit the 100-episode mark in February. […]

  • Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert during rookie minicamp tryout

    For the second time this week, the Packers have signed a quarterback. Kurt Benkert, who was brought in for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp, has signed with the team, he announced on Twitter. Benkert spent the last three years in Atlanta, mostly on the practice squad, and has never played in a regular-season [more]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'seeing where things go': Source

    A source says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "well aware" the world is watching them.

  • It has happened: Kelvin Benjamin is a tight end

    Former Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin is trying out as a tight end with New York Giants.

  • After CDC issues mask guidelines, Disney, Walmart and Trader Joe’s issue new policies — Uber and Lyft say nothing will change

    Not all companies are following the CDC guidelines. The grocery store chain Kroger said Friday it 'continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks'

  • The 8 Beauty Products Gemma Chan Can't Live Without

    L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman Gemma Chan shares her beauty essentials, from a $4 body lotion to a $480 facial contouring device

  • I Banned This One Word from My Vocabulary and It Cut My Toddler’s Tantrums in Half

    “He won’t listen to me!” my husband exclaimed recently, exasperated. “Well, he doesn’t listen to me either!” I countered, as I watched our toddler climb up the stairs to put the clothes that I had picked out...

  • Sadie Robertson Holds Hand of Newborn Daughter Honey: ‘Straight Up Goodness’

    The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband Christian Huff welcomed daughter Honey James on May 11

  • Texas Passes Bill That Would Create Anti-Abortion Vigilantes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyTexas lawmakers have sent Gov. Greg Abbott a bill that would allow anyone in the state to sue over an abortion performed past six weeks—essentially turning right-to-lifers into courthouse vigilantes.The law is a twist on the increasingly popular “heartbeat” laws that ban abortions past the date that a heartbeat can be detected—usually around six weeks gestation. (Experts say most embryos do not have a heart at this point, and that the technology is likely picking up an electric signal flutter.) Nine states have passed such six-week bans since 2013; all have been challenged in court and have yet to go into effect.What differentiates Texas’ bill—and what some lawmakers hope will make it more effective—is the ability for private individuals to sue to enforce it. Under the law, any person who believes that an abortion occurred after a fetal heartbeat can be detected can sue—for minimum suggested damages of $10,000. And they can sue any number of people: the abortion provider, an abortion fund that helped pay for it, even a friend or family member who drove the woman to the clinic.“It’s unprecedented, there's no question,” Amy Hagstrom-Miller, CEO of Texas-based abortion clinic Whole Woman’s Health, told The Daily Beast. “The idea that just anybody should be able to police a highly trained physician and their staff—that any Joe on the street can make that claim—is just totally shocking."More than 200 physicians and almost 400 lawyers sent letters to the legislature this month pleading with them not to pass the bill, claiming it contradicts the state constitution and would have a “chilling effect” on a wide swath of medical professionals. Religious leaders held their own press conference at the state capitol to protest it.But the bill sailed through the state House last week, with every Republican representative and one Democrat voting in its favor. (Almost every Republican in the Senate is either an author or sponsor of the bill.) And Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled he will sign it as soon as it reaches his desk.In a press release last week, Texas Right to Life said the bill would “further bolster the ultimate goal of ending all elective abortion.”“After the battle leaves the Texas Capitol, the next stop is the courthouse,” the group said.Rebecca Parma, a legislative assistant for Texas Right to Life, told The Daily Beast the bill is meant largely as a deterrent, and that lawsuits would be filed only if someone is in violation of the law. But Hagstrom-Miller has no doubt that abortion opponents would jump at the opportunity to take matters into their own hands. In many ways, she said, they already have.In 2011, after Hagstrom-Miller made an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show, a prominent anti-abortion group started sending undercover agents to her clinics and filing complaints with every regulatory agency they could find. At one point, Hagstrom-Miller even had to consent to nurses searching through the clinic’s trash. During the pandemic, she said, anti-abortion protesters deluged the clinics with complaints about improper PPE use and social distancing.The result, she said, is that abortion providers in Texas are “constantly on edge.”“This is not abstract to me,” she said of the bill. “I’ve experienced this kind of use of the regulatory system and now they're going to get carte blanche to use the legal system.”Heartbeat Abortion Bills Were Once a Fringe Idea. Could They Overturn Roe v. Wade?Though the bill does not permit lawsuits against the abortion recipient—focusing instead on those who “aid and abet” the procedure—advocates say it could still have a devastating effect on patients.Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, told The Daily Beast about an abortion she received years ago while she was in an abusive relationship. She discovered she was pregnant while trying to leave her partner, she says, and went to her parents for support. Her partner wanted her to continue the pregnancy—in order to secure further control over her, she claims—and he continued to harass both Limon-Mercado and her mother for months after she left.“Had he had other options to inflict harm and harassment on us, he absolutely would have,” she told The Daily Beast. “These aren't theoretical situations.”In fact, some men have already attempted to sue over abortions performed on their ex-partners. Last year, a man in Alabama attempted to sue the clinic where he believed his teenage girlfriend legally obtained abortion pills. A probate judge allowed the man, Ryan Magers, to sue on behalf of the aborted fetus’ estate, but a circuit court judge dismissed the case, noting that Magers did not assert any unlawful conduct on the part of his ex-girlfriend or the clinic. (The U.S. Supreme Court has already struck down laws requiring women to obtain permission from their partners for abortions.)“He may deeply, emotionally, fervently wish that his girlfriend had accepted his pleas to not have an abortion, but she didn’t,” Lucinda Finley, a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law, told The Daily Beast at the time. “And U.S. constitutional law says it’s her decision, not his.”Experts say Texas’ law could be more difficult to challenge in court than others. Usually, opponents of abortion restrictions sue the state to block and eventually overturn them. (The U.S. Supreme Court overturned an earlier Texas abortion restriction in 2016 after advocates sued the state health commissioner.) But in this case, it is private citizens, not the state, tasked with enforcing the law, which could make it more difficult to challenge.Mary Ziegler, an abortion rights historian and professor at Florida State University College of Law, said the bill is the continuation of a 1990s-era strategy to “sue abortion providers out of existence.” In the last decade, she said, abortion foes pivoted away from that strategy and towards passing extreme abortion laws that could pose a constitutional challenge to Roe v Wade. But so far, none of these laws have succeeded in overturning the historic 1973 decision making abortion legal across the country—and that legal fight has gotten costly.“Even earlier this year, states that were passing six-weeks bans [were] being asked questions about ‘Ok, who’s going to pay for this?” Ziegler said.The bill in front of the Texas legislature, she suggested, is a way for Republican lawmakers to “have their cake and eat it too.”“It’s designed to basically be a heartbeat bill without exposing the state to the kind of legal fees and expenses that we’ve seen other states have to pay when they lose lawsuits about this,” Ziegler said. “Texas is trying to find a way to basically outsource its six-week ban.”Despite the challenges, Limon-Mercado said Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are working together on legal strategies should the bill be signed into law.“Planned Parenthood has been providing care in Texas for over 80 years,” she said. “We have a base of a million supporters and growing across the state.”“All of these attacks are unfortunate, they put abortion access further out of reach, they have a real impact on peoples’ lives,” she added. “But at the end of the day, every time the opposition attacks the right to access, our movement grows stronger.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.