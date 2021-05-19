Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker had an affair with Kim Kardashian before dating Kourtney: What we know

Shanna Moakler, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian

Can't Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flaunt their tattooed, bikini-filled love in peace?

Just when you thought the eldest Kardashian sister was enjoying a drama-free relationship — a rarity for her famous family — Barker's ex-wife seems to be making that difficult. Shanna Moakler, whose tumultuous divorce from the Blink-182 drummer was finalized in 2008, is publicly claiming Kim Kardashian is part of the reason her family broke up.

Moakler, 46, told Us Weekly that she was "never" friends with the Kardashians because, "I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair." The former Miss USA clarified by "them," she meant Kim and Barker.

Here's what we know about the drama.

Kim and Barker deny hooking up.

While a rep for the KKW Beauty founder didn't respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment, a source close to the reality star says there's no truth to Moakler's story. Barker previously admitted he "couldn't keep my eyes off Kim" when they were friends years ago, but wrote in his book he "never touched" her during his rocky marriage.

Wait — he wrote about Kim in a book?

Correct. In his 2015 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, the rocker detailed his flirty friendship with Kim, whom he met through Paris Hilton. They all went on a trip together to Amsterdam in 2006 where he recalled "secretly checking out Kim... 'I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's f****** hot."

Barker's romantic history is a little fuzzy during these years. He and Moakler split in 2006, although they reconciled before finalizing their divorce. The rocker briefly dated Hilton before hanging out with Kim. He wrote about how he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star connected around the time her sex tape with Ray J was leaked in 2007.

"Kim's tape had come out and she had broken up with Ray J," he wrote. "We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I've had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird. We were around each other a lot... I'd go visit her and her family at their clothing store. We'd be really sweet around each other, like little kids, and then when we were apart, she'd call me and say, 'I want to see you again.' 'Me too,' I'd say."

Story continues

After Barker got back together with Moakler, she poured a drink on Kim at a party at Carmen Electra's house. "Shanna caught wind of what was going on," he wrote, but maintained, "Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn't meant to be."

The musician talked about Kim again in 2015.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Barker recalled having an instant attraction with Kim.

"How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls," he told the magazine. "Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim!"

Moakler says she has receipts that Barker is lying

This week, Moakler told Us Weekly Barker is "100 percent" lying about not hooking up with his girlfriend's sister.

"Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening," she maintained. "He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton... We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with Kim]."

Moakler added, "I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of."

Why is all of this coming up anyway?

Moakler claims she doesn't care about Barker's new relationship with Kourtney (mmhm), but is upset she's being painted to be an absentee mother. (She and Barker share two children, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.) But it's her daughter who is pushing that narrative.

Alabama claimed on TikTok her "mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is." On an Instagram story, she added, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Moakler, who is also mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya, issued a statement to People.

"The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being," she said. "I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt. Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: