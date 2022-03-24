Shanna Moakler Says She's Not Pregnant: 'I Received a False Positive Test'

shanna-moakler-1.jpg

Shanna Moakler is not expecting a baby.

In a statement, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, the Celebrity Big Brother star, 46, said: "OK, I am not pregnant. I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother. It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive."

Moakler told Page Six, who was the first to report the news, that while she may not currently be pregnant, having more kids down the line is "not out of the question for me."

HCG, or Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, is often referred to as the "pregnancy hormone" because it is produced by cells that form in the placenta, according to American Pregnancy Association. Levels are typically detected by a urine test about 12-14 days after conception and will continue to double every 72 hours until they reach their peak in the first 8-11 weeks of pregnancy. They will then decline for the remainder of the pregnancy.

While some women take a prescription HCG pill due to fertility issues, there are also products that contain the hormone and are marketed for weight loss. Many of those products are connected to a low-calorie diet, limiting people to just 500 calories per day, according to The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, the FDA advises against those diets, saying in a statement, "These products are marketed with incredible claims, and people think that if they're losing weight, HCG must be working. But the data simply do not support this; any loss is from severe calorie restriction. Not from the HCG."

MayoClinic also states that "HCG is not approved for over-the-counter use, nor has it been proved to work for weight loss."

Moakler's announcement on Wednesday nearly a month after her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

On Feb. 24, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Rondeau, 28, was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. He had been charged with felony domestic violence, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The arrest was shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, showed an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.

Rondeau made other derogatory comments about Moakler in the video and claimed that their relationship was over. He also said that he was not drinking or using drugs at the time.

Moakler later spoke out about the incident in a statement to PEOPLE. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support. I'm surrounded by my family and friends," her rep said in a statement at the time.

Moakler's daughter, Alabama, had shared that she had been "in contact" with her mom after the incident. While the 16-year-old was unsure what exactly unfolded, she confirmed that Moakler was "okay" and claimed that Rondeau "needs serious help".

Following his release from jail, Rondeau spoke out on social media, claiming he was "so disappointed and sad" to see "the truth" get twisted. "Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," the model wrote on his Instagram Story. "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

Moakler and Rondeau had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020. Last July, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had parted ways. However, the two rekindled their romance months later.

Before dating Rondeau, Moakler was married to Travis Barker from 2004-2008, with whom she shares Alabama and son Landon, 18. She also shares another daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer De La Hoya, whom she was engaged with from 1998 to 2000.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.