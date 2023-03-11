Shania Twain still hasn't met Brad Pitt: 'I think he's avoiding me'

It's been 25 years since Shania Twain gave a special shout-out to Brad Pitt in her iconic 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much" — and yet their paths have still never crossed.

The country superstar joked that it's starting to feel a bit personal that they haven't met after all this time while enjoying some chips with journalist and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg on her Chicken Shop Date series.

"I wrote about Brad Pitt. I never met Brad Pitt," Twain said. "I think he's avoiding me — honestly."

While she hasn't been introduced to Pitt yet, Twain has met Harry Styles, whom she described as "a lovely, lovely guy." The pair previously joined forces to sing her tracks "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One" during Styles' headlining performance at Coachella in 2022.

Dimoldenberg then seized the opportunity to ask Twain if she would give her Styles' phone number, which the singer shut down immediately. "No, I couldn't. I'm too loyal," she said. "I'd like to, but I can't. I like you, but I can't give you Harry's number. I could, but then I'd feel bad about it. I'm too loyal, and he gave it to me in confidence."

In recent performances, Twain has been using her Pitt lyric as more of a placeholder to salute other actors she enjoys. She switched things up to name-drop Ryan Reynolds, who looked positively gleeful about the tweak, during her performance at the People's Choice Awards in December, and she recently told Radio Times that she'd like to pay tribute to Channing Tatum next.

To his credit, Pitt is totally onboard with splitting the lyrical nod with Reynolds. "I think we can share the wealth," he said in a TikTok interview with The Movie Dweeb. "Ryan's a good egg, too. He deserves some love."

In fact, Pitt even had a few suggestions of whom Twain can reference in the song next. "I think she should pass it on down and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler," he said. "Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between."

