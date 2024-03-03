Shania Twain’s Fans Claim They 'Don't Even Recognize' Her In New Photos

Shania Twain’s recent Instagram post has sparked concern among her fans.

On Thursday, the country singer showed off her new hairdo on Instagram.

“Color my hair, do what I dare! 💅,” Twain captioned the photo of herself sporting wavy rose gold strands.

While Twain, 58, has never shied away from switching up her hairstyles — including donning neon red hair at last year’s Grammy ceremony — her fans couldn’t help but react to the star’s most recent change, with some claiming they “don’t even recognize” her.

One fan wrote, “This look gives me kardashian vibes,” while another added, “I don’t even recognize you.”

Someone else said, “Lovely…but…it doesn’t look like you anymore.”

Other fans accused the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” crooner of secretly going under the knife.

“I think ya might have done more than color your hair sis😂. Your looking good!!!” someone commented.

Another added, “I wish she would [stop] doing work on her face. So unnecessary!”

Many of Twain’s more than 2 million followers stepped in to defend her against the negative comments.

“Waiting for all the boomers in the comments “I MISS THE OLD SHAINIA” 🙄 mama looks 🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote.

Another said, “SERIOUS QUESTION!! DOES THIS WOMAN AGE?? 🔥.”

Reps for Twain didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Though the Canadian singer-songwriter has not publicly addressed the surgery rumors, she previously ruled out the idea of undergoing cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it,” the singer told Today’s Hoda Kotb during a March 2023 interview.

“Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful,” she added of why she ultimately decided against getting surgery.

Related...