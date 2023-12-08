Shane MacGowan funeral: Procession ahead of service for Pogues singer

Born in Kent, MacGowan was the son of Irish immigrants and fronted The Pogues from 1982 until their break-up in 2014

At Tower Records in Dublin city centre, Pogues albums and merchandise are nearly sold out.

In the week since Shane MacGowan died, the shop has been cleaned out of most of the band's records - only some vinyl, DVDs and a solitary CD remain.

"It was the same when Sinéad (O'Connor) died, there was a tremendous interest in everything," said Gerard O'Boyle, who works in the store.

The funeral is being held later for the Kent-born singer who died aged 65.

It will follow a procession through the centre of Dublin, including the south inner city, where MacGowan lived in Ballsbridge.

The Fairytale of New York star had left hospital to return home after being diagnosed with encephalitis.

Irish President Michael D Higgins is expected to join stars of the music industry at his funeral Mass in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The Mass will take place close to where the singer spent summers as a boy, at his mother's family cottage.

Dublin's adopted son

Fans have turned out in Dublin to say their farewells.

As the horse-drawn carriage pulling the tricolour draped coffin passed those on McMahon Bridge, people broke out into applause and - in traditional Irish funeral fashion - began to walk behind the cortege.

All along Pearse Street people watch on, the mood celebratory rather than sad.

As the funeral procession approached Westland Row, the Artane Band leading the way came to a stop - and struck up Fairytale of New York.

You could hear a pin drop - only the band, and handclaps, before the chorus hits and the crowd, softly, joins in: "And the boys of the NYPD Choir still singing Galway Bay, and the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day."

The Artane Band led the procession along Westland Row

The city has come out to pay tribute to its adopted son.

It is probably fitting that Dublin is blanketed in a thick layer of cloud.

Rain and weather was a theme of MacGowan's lyrics - you can't have that night in Soho without the rain, the morning light at Albert Bridge without the mist.

He was Irish after all.

Gerard O'Boyle said there was a great buzz around live gigs involving MacGowan

'They were brilliant'

Gerard O'Boyle said his store has now almost sold out of Pogues stock.

"Some people are quite frantic to get it. We've had people on the phone wanting Haunted (MacGowan's duet with O'Connor) but it's hard to get."

He also said he had a more personal connection to The Pogues than just shifting units - his band The Gorehounds supported the band in Dublin during their 80s heyday.

"They were brilliant, it was a great night. The records are good but live - that was where the buzz was."

He said he shared a few beers with the band, although - in true Pogues fashion - most of them were drunk before they hit the stage.

Shane MacGowan in the 1980s, performing with The Pogues

What are the funeral arrangements?

The funeral procession around the south inner city involves a horse-drawn carriage, led by the Artane Band and a piper. It's due to end about midday.

After this, the hearse and family cars will leave for Nenagh, where the funeral mass will take place in St Mary of the Rosary Church at 15:30.

The chief celebrant will be Fr Pat Gilbert, the co-parish priest.

After the funeral, another procession will take place through the County Tipperary town where the public will be given a final chance to pay their respects.

MacGowan will then be cremated in a private ceremony.

Who is expected to attend?

The funeral Mass is open to the public and expected to be attended by a large number of people, including leading figures from the music industry and fans.

The singer had many close friends in the entertainment industry including Bono, Nick Cave and Johnny Depp.

MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clarke said on Instagram that he "meant the world to me".

She wrote: "I don't know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane... has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese."

MacGowan sang at V Festival in 2008

Shane MacGowan's colourful life

Born in Kent, MacGowan was the son of Irish immigrants and fronted The Pogues from 1982 until their break-up in 2014.

In 1987, Kirsty MacColl collaborated with The Pogues for the Christmas song Fairytale of New York, written by MacGowan, which got to number two in the UK chart and remains one of the best-loved Christmas songs.

The 65-year-old singer-songwriter had been unwell for some time before his death.

He revealed he was diagnosed with encephalitis last year in a video posted to social media on New Year's Eve.

It is an uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed, according to the NHS website.

He had also used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall, and had well-documented problems with drugs and alcohol.

A statement from MacGowan's spokesperson confirmed he died "peacefully" at 03:30 on 30 November "with his wife and sister by his side".