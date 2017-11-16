Shamed stars won't be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Stars who have been named in the historic sex scandal that has engulfed Hollywood will not have their stars removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The likes of Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner both have stars on the famous walkway on Hollywood Boulevard, and are both embroiled in multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

But in response to an enquiry from Yahoo Movies in the US, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the walk, referred to comments made when a petition was delivered to them demanding the removal of Bill Cosby’s star in 2015.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has received inquiries asking whether we are planning to remove the stars of Walk of Famers because of alleged misconduct. The answer is no,” said Leron Gubler, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Brett Ratner receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2017.

“Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk.”

The chamber also provided a statement on the same subject from the late Johnny Grant, who was the former chairman of the Walk of Fame, and had previously responded to the same question.

“Stars are awarded for professional achievement to the world of entertainment and contributions to the community. A celebrity’s politics, philosophy, irrational behavior, or outrageous remarks have never been cause to remove a Walk of Fame star,” he said.

Kevin Spacey received his star in 1999, but in recent weeks has been dogged by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Ratner’s star was installed in January this year, but last month six women came forward to accuse him of harassment and sexual assault. Ratner is currently suing a woman who claimed in a Facebook post that he raped her.

