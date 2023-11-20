Shakira Strikes Deal With Spanish Prosecutors On First Day Of Trial In Tax Fraud Case

Pop singer Shakira has struck a deal with Spanish prosecutors on what would have been the first day of her trial in Barcelona for tax fraud.

According to the Associated Press, Shakira will receive a suspended three-year sentence and pay a fine of 7.3 million euros ($8 million). In addition, she will pay another fine of 432,000 euros ($472,000) in exchange for her sentence waived.

The deal includes a finding of guilty of tax fraud, which is likely to impact a pending and different tax case.

Spanish prosecutors said in July that they would seek a prison sentence of eight years and two months as well as a fine of 24 million euros ($26 million) for the singer. At today’s court proceeding, she confirmed six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

In a statement released to the press through her spokesperson, Shakira said, “I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight. I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love, my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career.”

Last year, Deadline reported that Shakira, the star and executive producer of NBC’s Dancing With Myself reality competition, had said she was not primarily residing in Spain during the period in question. But prosecutor’s alleged that Shakira was “ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a house in Barcelona.”

