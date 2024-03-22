Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Future, Metro Boomin and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Shakira attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. - Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/MTV

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Shakira returns with a dazzling LP, Olivia Rodrigo spills Guts B-sides, and longtime collaborators Future and Metro Boomin team up for their first full-length project. Plus, new music from our April cover star Peso Pluma, Anitta, Skaiwater, Girl In Red, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Shakira, “Cómo Dónde y Cuándo”(YouTube)

Olivia Rodrigo, “So American” (YouTube)

Future, Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (YouTube)

Peso Pluma feat. Tito Double P, Joel De La P, “La People II” (YouTube)

Anitta feat. Brray and Bad Gyal, “Double Team” (YouTube)

Girl In Red feat. Sabrina Carpenter, “You Need Me Now?” (YouTube)

FKA Twigs feat Two Shell, “Talk to Me” (YouTube)

Skaiwater feat. Lil Nas X, 9lives “water!” (YouTube)

Tyla, “Truth or Dare” (YouTube)

Fletcher, “Pretending” (YouTube)

Hozier, “Too Sweet” (YouTube)

Waxahatchee, “Tigers Blood” (YouTube)

Adrianne Lenker, “Free Treasure” (YouTube)

Wyatt Flores, “Wish I Could Stay” (YouTube)

Cassadee Pope, “Eye Contact” (YouTube)

Sierra Ferrell, “Rosemary” (YouTube)

Xavi, “Corazón de Piedra” (YouTube)

Wallows, “Calling After Me” (YouTube)

Remi Wolf, “Cinderella” (YouTube)

Still Woozy, “ShotPut” (YouTube)

Pheelz, “Go Low” (YouTube)

Role Model, “Oh, Gemini” (YouTube)

Benson Boone, “Slow It Down” (YouTube)

Jhayco, Bryant Myers, Luar La L, “KTM” (YouTube)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, “LA QUE PUEDE, PUEDE” (YouTube)

The Story So Far, “Letterman” (YouTube)

Landon Barker, “Over You” (YouTube)



Shanae, “Leave It” (YouTube)

Codiciado, Joaquín Medina, Sheeno, “Gabachas” (YouTube)

Matt Paris, Joel DeLeón, “Diamante” (YouTube)

Artemis, “I Like the Way You Kiss Me” (YouTube)

Priyanka, “No New Friends” (YouTube)

Lagoona Bloo, “Tunnel Vision” (YouTube)

Elena Rose, “Me Lo Merezco” (YouTube)

Danny Ocean, “Cero Condiciones” (YouTube)

Bodine feat. Zefanio, “Nalgaje” (YouTube)

Los Dareyes De La Sierra “Neptuno” (YouTube)

Carter Faith, “Late Bloomer” (YouTube)

Silverada, “Anywhere But Here” (YouTube)

Cassandra Lewis, “Lost In A Dream” (YouTube)

Grace Cummings, “Ramona” (YouTube)

Florrie, “The Lost Ones” (YouTube)

Awfultune, “get high w me” (YouTube)

Ethel, “WANNAGO?” (YouTube)

Crash Adams, “Right Foot First” (YouTube)

