Shakira and boyfriend Gerard Piqué split after 11 years

Shakira and Gerard Pique have split. (Photo: Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP)

Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué have separated after 11 years. The “Can't Remember to Forget You” singer and the soccer player released a joint statement on the matter.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority," they said Saturday. "Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The duo’s announcement came shortly after the Colombian-born star was spotted in an ambulance while in Barcelona. Social media users speculated that it was Shakira who needed medical attention, however, the Dancing with Myself judge took to Twitter to clarify that the ambulance was not for her, but rather for her father.

​​“Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” she tweeted.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now. Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support.”

The 45 year old and her ex-partner met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." They confirmed their relationship in 2011. They never married. The former couple share two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The former Voice coach frequently posts photos of her children on social media. The singer shared a sweet snap of her two sons kissing her cheeks in honor of Mother’s Day.

“With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother’s Day!” the mom of two wrote.

The last time she posted a photo with her former soccer player partner was in February 2022. The singer shared a selfie that she captioned “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The “She Wolf” singer also recently posted that her song “Hips Don’t Lie” featuring Wyclef Jean has reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The celeb posted the achievement to her Instagram account. “So humbled. Thank you for all of the love,” she wrote.