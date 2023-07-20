Shakira faces second legal probe in Spain over alleged tax fraud

Shakira has a whole new legal problem in Spain. According to a Reuters report, a Spanish court announced Thursday that the Colombian singer will be the subject of an investigation over alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018.

Shakira already faces a different legal case in Spain, where she is accused of failing to pay $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014, and faces up to eight years in prison. That case is set to go to trial later this year.

This new case was brought by a court located in Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, but the court hasn't said how much money is involved in the alleged crime. Shakira's legal team confirmed to EW that she has not been officially informed of this latest allegation, and only found out about it through media reports. They await a legal notification at her official address in Miami, where she now resides.

"As she has already affirmed on numerous occasions, Shakira defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts," her representatives said in a statement. "She is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues."

Shakira rejected a plea bargain for the first case last summer, thus clearing the way for a trial. The singer says that her primary residence from 2012 to 2014 was in the Bahamas, while Spanish prosecutors point to the home she purchased in Barcelona in 2012. Shakira dated Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué from 2011 to 2022.

