Shakira shares rare photos with her sons surfing: 'Milan is starting to really enjoy this!'

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 03: Shakira attends NBC's "The Voice" red carpet event at The Sayers Club on April 3, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Surf’s up for Shakira and her kids.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer took to Instagram on August 28 to share rare photos of her sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, who she shares with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué. The photos were taken at man-made surf park Wave Garden , which has multiple locations worldwide.

In one of the pics, Shakira held her youngest son in the water. She captioned the post, “Milan is starting to really enjoy this!”

The former Voice coach also shared video from the adventure to her Instagram Story, which featured both boys hanging ten at the park.

Shakira has previously posted about her passion for surfing, sharing photos of herself enjoying some board time at Wave Garden to Instagram in 2020. In a separate Instagram post of her sporting a surfboard at the beach, she declared the ocean her “happy place.”

While Shakira rarely posts about her kids on social media, she loves being a mom. In 2016, she spoke to PopSugar about how becoming a parent led her down an entirely new path of happiness.

"It’s shifted the axis of my universe. Everything is centered around them now,” the artist shared with the outlet. “It’s a new dimension of love, at least for me, that’s indescribable. It’s also helped me be more disciplined overall about sticking to a schedule now, because you’re forced to prioritize. Before I was my own boss, but I have two tiny bosses to answer to now."