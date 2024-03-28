Shakira Barrera Signs With Innovative Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Barrera has signed with Innovative Artists for representation.

Barrera is an actress, dancer, producer and humanitarian who is best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s G.L.O.W. as Yolanda Rivas, a lady wrestler. Most recently, she starred as First Officer Jensen Corbyt in Star Wars: Ahsoka opposite Rosario Dawson and in the series regular role of Gloria, a college-educated scam artist who discovered her love for conning people at a young age, in Greg Garcia’s Sprung from Prime Video alongside Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton.

Upcoming projects include a guest-starring role on HBO’s Hacks and a series regular role on Marvel’s Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. Additional TV credits include Showtime’s Shameless, TNT’s Animal Kingdom, Netflix’s It’s Bruno! and OWN’s All Rise for Season 3.

Most recently, Barrera has been producing and creating projects of her own. In addition to acting and producing, she is a global ambassador for the Nicaraguan Human Rights Alliance, helping immigrants coming from Central America and is also an ambassador for the non-profit, “Project SchoolHouse,” building permanent water structures in Nicaragua.

