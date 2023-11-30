Shakespeare set for indoors return in Stafford

A production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night could be heading to the Gatehouse Theatre in Stafford next year.

The Bard's plays had been performed annually in the town at Stafford Castle but moved venue due to costs.

Under the switch, a Midsummer Night's Dream was put on at the theatre earlier this year.

More than 5,000 people attended during the run, with the vast majority praising the production, according to Stafford Borough Council.

Leaders at the authority are to be asked on Thursday (7 December) to give the green light to next year's production.

They have been told in a report that it is an important decision as part of the council's contract with not-for-profit organisation Freedom Leisure Trust, which is responsible for running the theatre.

'Fabulous performance'

The report said such a production would bring additional sales to Freedom Leisure as well as other businesses in the town.

The document added that holding the event indoors at the theatre prevented the risk of cancellation due to poor weather, and that the venue was accessible for people with mobility issues.

Councillor Gillian Pardesi said: "The production at the Gatehouse in the summer was impressive; audience feedback was very positive and if it returns to the theatre in 2024 then I am confident we will see a fabulous performance."

She added that it was encouraging to hear people who attended the 2023 production were more likely to visit the Gatehouse for other shows.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk