What We Do in the Shadows sequel is in the works

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is getting a sequel…

…eventually.

During an interview with BUILD Series, writer/director Taika Waititi revealed that he’s currently working on a sequel to the hit comedy, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’.

“Basically, it follows the werewolves, the group of werewolves,” he explained. “The movie is called We’re Wolves. We are wolves. We’re wolves. It’s a wordplay. Geddit?”

And it sounds as though Jemaine Clement will be working on it, too.

“We’ll co-direct it,” he said when asked Jemaine Clement’s involvement.

Just don’t expect to see ‘We’re Wolves’ anytime soon.

“You’re not going to see it for seven years,” he said. “We’re notoriously terrible at writing together, Jemaine and I. It usually takes place over e-mails, so we’ll e-mail each other one line of dialogue, once a month, and… ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ took six years to write.”

Obviously, both Taika and Jemaine have pretty busy schedules ahead.

Taika himself is currently busy promoting ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and with ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and ‘Legion’ Season Two coming up, Jemaine Clement is going to be pretty busy, too.

Still, it sounds like a great idea for a follow-up.

And we can’t wait to see what they come up with.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ stars Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Jonathon Brugh, and Ben Frensham.

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement both wrote and directed the movie.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is out now and DVD and Blu-ray.

