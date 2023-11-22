Can 'Shadow and Bone' be saved? Fans start petition after Netflix cancels fan-favorite fantasy series.

Fans were in an uproar after Netflix canceled the fan-favorite fantasy series Shadow and Bone on Nov. 15, prematurely ending the franchise after two seasons. News of the cancellation also meant that a planned Six of Crows spin-off, which was intended to expand the Shadow and Bone universe and already had scripts completed, was also no longer happening.

Following the development, a Shadow and Bone fan started a Change.org petition urging another streaming service or network to rescue the series, which starred Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux and Ben Barnes. As of Wednesday morning, the petition has received more than 139,000 signatures.

Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer thanked fans on Reddit for the "outpouring of support."

"Does it mean a legitimate shot at Netflix doing an about-face? I don't rightly know, at least not yet. This is uncharted territory," he wrote in response to the fan petition, adding "every bit helps —whether it's to turn the lights back on at Netflix, or to find a foster parent who will take us in. It will take some time, either way."

So, can Shadow and Bone actually be saved?

What is Shadow and Bone?

Inspired by young adult author Leigh Bardugo's best-selling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone was a scripted fantasy drama that debuted April 23, 2021 on Netflix and ran for two eight-episode seasons before ending its run on March 16. The story followed main heroine Alina Starkov (played by Li), a young orphan, mapmaker and member of the Ravka kingdom's First Army, as she and her best friend, Malyen Oretsev (played by Renaux), ventured across the Shadow Fold, a large swath of land shrouded in darkness. It was through their journey across the Fold that Alina discovered she was the Sun Summoner, a Grisha with the rare ability to harness light — the key to destroying the darkness for good.

Barnes portrayed the immortal General Kirigan, also known as The Darkling, who is the mastermind behind the creation of the Fold. In addition to Li and Renaux, the ensemble largely consisted of relative unknowns when the series launched, which included Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Zoe Wanamaker, Patrick Gibson, Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman. Lewis Tan, Jack Wolfe and Anna Leong Brophy joined the cast in Season 2.

Shadow and Bone, for all intents and purposes, was not a typical book-to-screen adaptation. Heisserer, head writer and executive producer of the Netflix series, moved up important events and crucial characters from Bardugo's Shadow and Bone book trilogy and the two spin-offs — the Six of Crows novels and the King of Scars duology — to flesh out the expanded world. The series also spawned a video game, Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, in 2022.

What did critics think?

Anticipation for Shadow and Bone was high due to the popularity of the source material. When Season 1 dropped in April 2021, reviews leaned positive. Time said the series "flies by over the course of eight episodes of magic, espionage, violence and romance-in other words, all of the necessary ingredients to satisfy a fantasy fan." Vulture was lukewarm with its take, critiquing that Shadow and Bone "is not well-crafted enough to jump nimbly from one storyline to another without immediately losing track of why audiences should care," but manages "to pull it all together in the end." The genre series has an overall 84% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while it received "generally favorable" reviews on Metacritic.

Audiences tuned in immediately. The first season of Shadow and Bone drew 721 million minutes of viewing time, which equated to approximately 1.75 million viewers during its debut week in April 2021, according to Nielsen's streaming numbers. Netflix later revealed that Season 1 was watched by more than 55 million subscriber households in the first 28 days and had hit No. 1 in 79 countries, including the U.S. Season 2, by comparison, was No. 2 on Nielsen streaming charts with over 1.14 billion minutes watched in its first few days after launch and was in Netflix's top 10 in 85 countries the first month of release.

How did the creators, cast react to the cancellation?

Bardugo, who served as an executive producer, posted a statement on her Instagram addressing Netflix's decision to cancel the series. "The news hit me hard," she wrote. "I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I'm one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy."

Heisserer thanked the show's "amazing" fans in his Reddit post. Cast members reminisced about their time on the fantasy drama, with many sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the set.

Barnes acknowledged on Instagram, "this part of the journey is sorrowful and I am so proud to have been a part of it." Li reflected on her "first big job" on her Instagram Stories. saying she "will never forget it."

Renaux took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his disappointment that the writers "won't be able to share the next chapter in the story," while Suman, who played Inej, wrote that she was "lost for words." Carter, who played Crows leader Kaz, shared a a bittersweet photo of his character's gloves on Instagram and expressed gratitude to "everyone who put their whole hearts into making, watching and supporting Shadow and Bone."

Why is there a fan petition to save the show?

Fans began calling for Shadow and Bone to be saved soon after Netflix's cancellation. The Change.org petition was widely circulated online, with a goal of 150,000 signatures to give attention to the franchise so it could potentially live on elsewhere.

"This is a petition to gain attention of other streaming services, such as Amazon, Hulu, HBO or any other streaming services so we can receive the third season like we deserve," read the petition's mission statement, calling for the show's "large and passionate" fandom to spread the word.

Can Shadow and Bone come back from the dead?

Even with a petition, it won't be easy to save the series. Several factors, including its large cast, pricey visual effects and expansive locations, make it an expensive production, though it's unclear how much it actually cost Netflix to make. Reports on the show's budget have varied, with some estimates putting it at $3 million to $5 million per episode.

Still, the petition is proof there is a collective desire for the universe to continue.

"It's so wonderful to see people come together to push for Shadow and Bone. But unless a streaming company comes forward immediately, it's extremely, extremely difficult for them to continue the story," journalist Laura Sirikul, who's covered Shadow and Bone for IGN and The Nerds of Color, told Yahoo Entertainment.

"The feasibility is really low because it takes a lot for this type of production to continue," she explained, citing the "grand scale" involved with doing the fantasy saga justice, and ensuring talent in front of and behind the camera remain.

"When it comes to Netflix, they have a tendency to have genre shows that are female-led where you just don't know [its future]. Shadow and Bone had a plan to create this whole universe. The writers had a plan," Sirikul said. She added that Netflix does not have the best "track record" for transparency when it comes to circumstances that lead to a show getting canceled, particularly popular ones with loyal followings.

Still, Netflix has reversed its own cancellations and has also swooped in to save dead-in-the-water shows for finale send-offs. Its fantasy drama, Warrior Nun, was canceled in December 2022 only for the streamer to resurrect it as a trilogy of films. Netflix also saved Sci-fi series Manifest from network cancellation in 2021 and gave it a final season.

Unfortunately, Shadow and Bone's early end comes at a time when streaming services are reevaluating their portfolios following the writers and actors strikes. In May, it was reported the streamer planned to cut $300 million in content spend this year.

If Shadow and Bone was able to find a suitor with the financial means to support its large-scale production, a lot would likely have to change to align with any potential new home.

"They would have to change their formula of who they are, their identity," Sirkul said. "And I don't think they're willing to do that."