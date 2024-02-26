'Shōgun' Is Your Post-'True Detective' Salve

Shōgun, one of the most-anticipated series of the year, is finally about to premiere. The historical drama—which is based on James Clavell's 1975 novel—is getting the FX treatment, thanks to producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick: Chapter 4). He leads the series as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a powerful daimyo in 17th-century feudal Japan, who is threatened by his political rivals in Osaka. "It's the next step in my life," Sanada told Esquire about landing the role last spring. "It's like I got a movie diploma."

Per Shōgun's official logline, the show will focus on "the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai." Sanada's Lord Tanagawa will be joined by Cosmo Jarvis (Persuasion) as English sailor John Blackthorne, and Anna Sawai (Pachinko) as Lady Mariko. The series was last adapted back in 1980, with legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune at the helm.

For more info about the upcoming 10-episode limited series, travel with us to the turn of the 17th century below.

What is Shōgun About?



Much like Silence, the 1866 novel that Martin Scorsese adapted into a film, much of Shōgun revolves around the introduction of Christianity to Japan. Seeking to rupture Japan's religious relationship to Europe, the English send protestant John Blackthorne to reestablish ties based on trade and military aid. His heretical mission puts him squarely in the path of Lord Toranaga, who comes to realize that they actually share the same enemies.



FX

How Can I Watch Shōgun?

The 10-episode limited series premieres its first two episodes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The series will be available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+ at 12:01 A.M. ET, before its FX premiere at 10 P.M. ET. The remainder of the series will air weekly every Tuesday. For a full schedule, check out the release dates of Shōgun's upcoming episodes below.

Episode 1: "Anjin" — February 27

Episode 2: "Servant of Two Masters" — February 27

Episode 3: "Tomorrow Is Tomorrow" — March 5

Episode 4: "The Eightfold Fence" — March 12

Episode 5: "Broken to the Fist" — March 19

Episode 6: "TBA" — March 26

Episode 7: "TBA" — April 2

Episode 8: "TBA" — April 9

Episode 9: "TBA" — April 16

Episode 10: "TBA" — April 23

You Might Also Like