    Sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood summed up in one shocking infographic

    (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    The sexual misconduct allegations brought against producer Harvey Weinstein in October have triggered a wave of claims from people in the entertainment industry against dozens of others — actors, producers, directors — sometimes reaching the highest levels of Hollywood. New stories are coming out daily, and industry trade group Women in Film is even planning to launch a hotline later this year where people can call to report harassment. Women are marching, and lawmakers are paying attention. As more and more people are being accused, it can be tough to keep track of the flood of the information, so we’ve compiled a timeline of who in the entertainment industry has been accused and when. Please note, however, that this list does not include people whose accusers have remained anonymous.

    Check back for regular updates (unfortunately). 

