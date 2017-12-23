Sexual harassment scandal rocked Hollywood in 2017

It is likely Hollywood will be forever changed by the sexual harassment scandal that rocked the industry in 2017.

Since the first allegations emerged against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times investigation in October, hundreds of other alleged victims have come forward to say they have been harassed or assaulted by high profile industry figures.

Dozens of actresses claim to have been victims of Weinstein – who was one of Hollywood’s most powerful and influential producers behind Shakespeare In Love, The King’s Speech and Silver Lining’s Playbook – including Rose McGowan, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale.

The floodgates opened when NYT journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, as well as The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow, detailed allegations that Weinstein was a serial predator who used his position of wealth and influence to prey on young actresses, as well as his female employees.

While he has denied allegations of non-consensual sex, he was sacked by The Weinstein Company and cast out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – the group that gives out the Oscars, Bafta and the Producers Guild of America.

The allegations sparked an industry-wide reckoning and triggered many similar allegations against powerful men around the world.

It also prompted millions of women to share their own stories of assault and outline their experiences of misogynistic behaviour using the hashtag #metoo.

The movement was named Time magazine’s people of the year.

Since the first accusations against Weinstein, allegations of misconduct have been made against high profile men including actor Kevin Spacey, director James Toback, comedian Louis CK, filmmaker Brett Ratner, actors Ed Westwick, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Seagal, Jeffrey Tambor and Jeremy Piven and TJ Miller, director Bryan Singer, Pixar boss John Lasseter, Amazon studio boss Roy Price, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, documentary maker Morgan Spurlock, broadcasters Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose and celebrity chef Mario Batali.

