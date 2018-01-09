    Sexual harassment allegations mount against James Franco after Globes win

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer
    A number of allegations of sexual harassment which take aim at James Franco have emerged online, following his win at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

    Several women have taken to social media to detail what appear to be specific experiences with the The Disaster Artist actor.

    Violet Paley, a writer and actress, claims that Franco exposed himself to her in a car and tried to force her head into his lap.

    She also alleges that he tried to entice a 17-year-old friend of her’s to his hotel room.



    Another actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who says she’s appeared in two of Franco’s movies, including The Long Home, currently in post-production, claims that Franco exploited her by underpaying her for her roles, which required full nudity.


    Other messages soon followed:


    Indeed, a Twitter account which purported to be that of Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy, who worked with Franco in the 2014 play The Long Shrift, appeared to be suggesting that she too had some kind of unspecified run-in with Franco.

    “James Franco just won,” read one message, now seemingly deleted. “Please never ever ask me why I left show business.”

    Another read: “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much.”

    Meanwhile, former LA Weekly writer April Wolfe says that a story ‘is being worked on by some reporters’ about Franco.


    Since this latest rash of posts online, many have also made reference to a story that emerged in 2014, prior to the current sex scandal that has gripped Hollywood since October, in which Franco appeared to be attempting to meet with a 17-year-old Scottish fan via messages on Instagram.

    The messages Franco sent the girl, called Lucy, were later published to Imgur, which many news outlets at the time then picked up on.

    In response to the accusations at the time, he posted a meme on Twitter which accused him of being ‘thirsty for underage ones’, adding: “I’M NOT! I HOPE PARENTS KEEP THEIR TEENS AWAY FROM ME. Thank you.”

    Franco is yet to respond to these latest posts on social media.

