Sexual harassment allegations mount against James Franco after Globes win

A number of allegations of sexual harassment which take aim at James Franco have emerged online, following his win at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Several women have taken to social media to detail what appear to be specific experiences with the The Disaster Artist actor.

Violet Paley, a writer and actress, claims that Franco exposed himself to her in a car and tried to force her head into his lap.

She also alleges that he tried to entice a 17-year-old friend of her’s to his hotel room.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018





hey guys! I actually have some evidence, and other girls with similar stories. just figuring out with a professional what the best thing is to do next. but thank you so much for your concern — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018





Another actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who says she’s appeared in two of Franco’s movies, including The Long Home, currently in post-production, claims that Franco exploited her by underpaying her for her roles, which required full nudity.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018





Other messages soon followed:

James Franco will be at multiple parties tonight and asked dozens of questions by reporters. Not one will ask him about @allysheedy1 or her Tweets. No one will ask him about the underage girls. No one will ask him about his acting school partner or why they suddenly had to close — Enty (@entylawyer) January 8, 2018





Indeed, a Twitter account which purported to be that of Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy, who worked with Franco in the 2014 play The Long Shrift, appeared to be suggesting that she too had some kind of unspecified run-in with Franco.

“James Franco just won,” read one message, now seemingly deleted. “Please never ever ask me why I left show business.”

View photos (Credit: J. Countess/Getty Images) More

Another read: “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much.”

Meanwhile, former LA Weekly writer April Wolfe says that a story ‘is being worked on by some reporters’ about Franco.

After my profile of Franco was published, some people reached out to tell me about encounters with him. I knew a story was being worked on by some reporters, but these folks got impatient. It’s hard to watch someone who hurt you be lavished w/ praise. https://t.co/GPNVIMlWhO — April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) January 8, 2018





Since this latest rash of posts online, many have also made reference to a story that emerged in 2014, prior to the current sex scandal that has gripped Hollywood since October, in which Franco appeared to be attempting to meet with a 17-year-old Scottish fan via messages on Instagram.

The messages Franco sent the girl, called Lucy, were later published to Imgur, which many news outlets at the time then picked up on.

In response to the accusations at the time, he posted a meme on Twitter which accused him of being ‘thirsty for underage ones’, adding: “I’M NOT! I HOPE PARENTS KEEP THEIR TEENS AWAY FROM ME. Thank you.”

Franco is yet to respond to these latest posts on social media.

Read more

Frances McDormand censored during Globes speech

All the Golden Globes winners

Natalie Portman calls out sexist Globes category



