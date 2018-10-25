A 'sexiest man' title and 36 million followers aren't Maluma's only bragging rights

Colombian singer Maluma has been compared to Justin Bieber in part because, like Biebs, he scored a record deal as a teenager — and a new head of gorgeous blond hair also connects the two. But the 24-year-old is determined to make his own mark: “I like to say my genre is the Maluma genre,” he told Rolling Stone. “I don’t want people to know me as a reggaeton star. I want them to know me as Maluma, the star.”





Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known internationally as Maluma (the name is a combination of the first two letters of the names of his mom, Marlli; his dad, Luis; and his sister, Manuela) is having an incredible career. He’s had 24 songs on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart, nine of which went to No. 1. He’s also this year’s recipient of the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). His success doesn’t stop there: Four of his music videos, combined, reached more than a billion views on YouTube — easily beating out every other Spanish-speaking artist. In the English-language market, only Bieber, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Nicki Minaj have those kinds of massive numbers.

People En Español gave Maluma the title of “sexiest man of 2018,” and Rolling Stone has dubbed him “Latin pop’s next crossover star.” He’s got some heavy hitters in his corner too, after making music with crossover sensations like Shakira, Ricky Martin, and Marc Anthony. His megahit “Chantaje” with Shakira earned the pretty boy/dirty boy three Latin Grammy nominations.





Maluma’s social media following is explosive. He has 36 million Instagram followers, more than any other male Latin artist. Maybe it’s his sense of style that has fans double-tapping. In addition to his musical talents, his fashion-forward look earned him a spot on the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2018 menswear show in Milan.

His fourth album, F.A.M.E. (faith, alma [“soul” in Spanish], music, and essence), made Rolling Stone’s list of most anticipated albums of 2018. It debuted at No. 1 in June and currently stands at No. 5 on the Billboard top Latin Albums chart.

Maluma told People En Español, “I don’t work for the fame and fortune, I work because I love music.”





